Rural Hall County residents are urged to get their tree debris out to the road this weekend.
In an emailed press release, Hall County Public Works Director Steve Riehle said some county residents do not realize the county is picking up tree debris. He said crews are picking up trees from the public right of way and also picking up tree debris from private property that was placed out adjacent to the road.
Riehle said the Hall County Highway Department has completed the first round of cleanup in the rural subdivisions. It has also picked up trees along many of the paved county roads and along the county’s gravel roads.
The last day rural Hall County residents can bring trees to the road is Aug. 23.
“We want to have most of the tree debris picked up before Labor Day,” Riehle said. “But we may not get to some of the lower volume gravel roads for a while because we have a lot of asphalt roads to patch, culverts to repair, and drainage concerns to address.”