BBusiness owners and aspiring entrepreneurs are able to get resources and training at a new office at College Park.
The Rural Enterprise Assistance Project, a program under the Center for Rural Affairs based in Lyons, opened its Grand Island office in December 2018 but was not fully staffed until January. REAP hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house at its office March 13.
Jessica Campos, director of REAP’s Women’s Business Center, said the Grand Island office was opened due to the program’s growth, expansion and an increased community need for its services.
According to its website, REAP is committed to strengthening rural communities through small, self-employed business development. It offers four essential services: financing (microloans), business training, technical assistance and networking.
“We offer all the essential tools for a business owner to be able to grow their business or stay in business,” Campos said. “We offer education from marketing, digital marketing, tax preparation software, business planning, strategic planning and everything a business needs to be open long term.”
She said REAP is considered a micro-lender and that the program wants to give business owners the tools they need to reach their next level and to maintain a successful business.
For business owners who have “dreams, goals and a vision,” that is not yet “thinkable,” Campos said, REAP is able to work with them and provide assistance through its training and micro-lending program.
Loan Specialist Griselda Rendon said REAP is “a little more flexible” than the banks are because it will assist with start-up businesses.
“So if they need to register their business name, or if they need to get their employer identification number, we help them with that,” Rendon said. “We teach them how to do their sales tax, too. It is not just opening a business and getting a loan; we guide them through the process and help them with whatever their business might need.”
Raul Arcos-Hawkins, REAP business development specialist, said he oversees REAP’s academies that were rolled out earlier this year under his role. The academies include cleaning, child care, restaurant and construction, all centered around offering businesses in these areas the resources they need.
Arcos-Hawkins said REAP also provides financial literacy training to businesses.
Rendon said part of her job as a loan specialist is to focus on Latino entrepreneurship, businesses and related training.
“My focus is with the Latino community,” she said. “But I tell all of my clients that even if they are not Latino, that does not mean I will not help them. If they come here, I can get them started and can guide them to where they need to go. Even though my focus is with the Latinos, I will help anybody and everybody who needs assistance.”
Rendon also said REAP partners with contractors throughout Nebraska to provide specific assistance to businesses. She said REAP can refer a business to a contractor and the business would qualify for eight hours of on-on-one service with that particular contractor.
Campos said any business or entrepreneur who wants to use REAP’s services can visit cfra.org/reap for more information.
“They can contact us through our webpage and it will give people all of our staff for their area,” she said. “It actually has a map and the map tells you who you can contact based on the map and your needs.”
