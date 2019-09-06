Jeff Morrick of Grand Island plans to run more than 100 laps around the track today at Westridge Middle School to raise money for a genetic brain disorder called Rett syndrome.
Morrick, 46, will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. He hopes to run close to 125 laps around the 400-meter track.
Morrick knows someone who has Rett syndrome, which occurs primarily in girls. It leaves most of its victims with limited mobility.
People can pledge a certain amount of money per lap or make a flat donation, Morrick said. “Any amount is appreciated,” he said.
Running those laps will hurt, but people with Rett syndrome would love to feel a burn in their legs and the wind in their hair, he said.
“When my legs get tired and things like that, it’s easy to keep going knowing that they would give anything for another lap,” he said. “If I can keep clicking off laps knowing it’s going to bring some more money, it’ll be easier to do.”
People may contribute at rettsyndrome.org or visit Morrick’s Facebook page. They may also call him directly at (308) 380-5728.
People are welcome to watch him run.
