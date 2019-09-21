GIBBON – The Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary will teach individuals how to harvest seeds from native prairie plants and how to prepare them for dispersal as part of Audubon’s “Plants for Birds” program. This informative event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Attendees will learn the basics on identifying native plants, benefits of locally collected seed, and how Rowe Sanctuary uses what is collected.
“This is always a fun and interesting event,” said Bill Taddicken, center director at Rowe Sanctuary. “It’s a great way to get together with interesting people and accomplish something important for the natural world.”
Participants should wear long pants, sturdy shoes or boots, gloves, and bring anything that is needed for an afternoon outdoors (sunscreen, bug spray, water bottle, etc.). Registration is not required.
For more information about the event, visit rowe.audubon.org/events or call (308) 468-5282.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.