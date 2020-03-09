GIBBON — The Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary will host its 13th annual Family Crane Carnival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 4.
This event is a one-of-a-kind carnival for all ages with an emphasis on fun and learning. The carnival offers an opportunity to learn about cranes through activities, touchable exhibits, face painting, and much more.
There is no admission charge, but donations are always welcome.
Crane season hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily through April 15.
For more information, contact the sanctuary, 4450 Elm Island Road southwest of Gibbon, at (308) 468-5282 or check online at https://rowe.audubon.org/
