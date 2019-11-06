GIBBON — Rowe Sanctuary will host “Autumn Animals” from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary, south of Gibbon.

This free, family-friendly event will focus on “major lifestyle changes” animals make in order to survive the changing of the seasons, and will feature a guided hike to see what’s changed along the trails in addition to multiple hands-on activities.

“Autumn is a great time to get out and explore nature,” said Beka Yates, education manager at Rowe Sanctuary. “The goal of this event is to allow families to explore nature during the changing season and learn more about how animals and plants are able to survive in the cold weather.”

Autumn Animals is free to attend, but donations are welcome. Registration is not required. For more information about the event, visit rowe.audubon.org, call (308) 468-5282, or email rowesanctuary@audubon.org.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments