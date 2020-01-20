Northbound traffic on South Locust Street was diverted this morning because of a single-vehicle rollover.
The area between Bismark Road and Ashton Street was closed during the accident investigation.
Good morning Grand Island! This morning started off with a single vehicle rollover on South Locust. One male was transported. Please drive safely today. #GIFD #Buckleup pic.twitter.com/JdApgcz4Ar— @GIFireDept (@GIFireDept) January 20, 2020
