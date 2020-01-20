Vehicle rollover, January 20, 2020

Northbound traffic on South Locust Street was diverted this morning because of a single-vehicle rollover.

 Grand Island Fire Department

The area between Bismark Road and Ashton Street was closed during the accident investigation.

