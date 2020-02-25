This year, Sutton Rodeo of Onida, S.D., will be presenting Rodeo Grand Island on March 13-14 at the Heartland Events Center.
Highlighting this year’s rodeo will again be the nation’s top professional rodeo performers and Xtreme Bulls Tour bull riders. Rodeo Grand Island is a sanctioned Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) event.
One of the newest PRCA rodeos in the nation, Rodeo Grand Island is presented by First National Bank.
PRCA contestants will be competing in all seven rodeo events: bareback, tie down, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding on Friday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m. in the Eihusen Arena at the Heartland Events Center.
The PRCA Rodeo features 400 top PRCA contestants — including world champions, Wrangler National Finals qualifiers, Prairie and Badland Circuit champions — all competing for prize money to carry them to a 2020 championship title.
The PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour, sponsored by First National Bank, will be March 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Eihusen Arena. PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour will feature 30 top PRCA bull riding contestants competing against 30 of the top bulls in the world for over $36,000 in prize money.
Rodeo personnel will feature two-time PRCA Rodeo Announcer of the Year nominee Will Rasmussen; two-time Circuit Final PRCA Barrelman Allan Dessel; and a six-time world champion featured this year is trick roper and gun spinner Rider Kiesner.
Kiesner is a two-time World Champion All Around Western Performer, four-time World Champion Trick Roper, and has two-time World Champion Gun Spinning titles. He has performed in 49 states and in Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Oman, Dubai, Lebanon and France.
Kiesner has been featured five times at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev.; six times at Cheyenne Frontier Days; he toured with the acclaimed Cavalia, the RAM Prairie Circuit Finals, the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla.; and is a five-time PRCA Dress Act of the Year nominee.
There will also be a special appearance by Jason Goodman with the Young Living Percheron Hitch, the gentle giants with speed, grace and agility at the PRCA performances and on display at the Fonner Park Race Concourse.
Tickets run between $18 and $40 plus fees, along with Rodeo 4-Paks available at the Fonner Park Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com, or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.
Sutton Rodeo is a sixth-generation rodeo company, founded in 1926, best known for award-winning PRCA events including Top Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year, Bucking Stock of the Year and Hall of Fame stock contractor James Sutton Sr.
You may visit its official website at www.suttonrodeo.com.
