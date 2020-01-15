ST. PAUL — Top robotics teams will head to St. Paul High School on Saturday for the school’s second annual CREATE Open Robotics Tournament powered by Nebraska Public Power District.
The St. Paul Open Robotics Tournament will feature teams from nine different communities and schools pitting their robots against each other. The challenges will also pair random teams together to complete tasks to earn points.
“These students build some amazing robots, and in addition to learning technical skills, the students learn about leadership, communication, and sportsmanship — all of which are demonstrated by NPPD employees on a day-to-day basis,” noted NPPD Careers Outreach Specialist Kim Liebig.
NPPD sponsors the open division tournaments because of the focus on innovation and technical workforce skills including electrical engineering.
In total, 32 teams are registered to compete, from Columbus High School, St. Paul Public Schools, St. Edward High School, Hampton High School, Cross County High School, Millard West, Lakeview High School, Norfolk, and Aurora’s YETI-botics program.
Saturday’s tournament will open its doors at 7:15 a.m., with competition starting at 10 and taking place throughout the day, leading up to the finals matches at roughly 3:30 p.m.
Many of the teams competing in Saturday’s tournament will also be exhibiting their skills in the Aurora Open & Innovation Showcase on Feb. 1.
