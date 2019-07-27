Weather permitting, work will begin Tuesday on Highway 58 at Reference Post 6.10, near Dannebrog, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Van Kirk Sand and Gravel Inc. will be repairing a culvert on Highway 58 at Reference Post 6.10 and will be closing the highway during this operation.
A detour will be posted following Highway 281 to Highway 92 in St. Paul, Highway 92 to Highway 11 and Highway 11 to Highway 58. This closure will be for approximately two days — Tuesday and Wednesday — while the work is being performed.
Motorists are asked to use caution when driving in and near construction zones, selected alternate detour and to expect delays