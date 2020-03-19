EDITOR’S NOTE: This interview was conducted at Riverside Lodge Retirement Community on March 5, before Riverside closed to the public due to COVID-19.
As Bonnie Larsen turns the pages of her high school yearbook, she also flips past dozens of well-wishes and memories carefully written decades ago by former classmates.
Many of those classmates are no longer with her, but others are still close by. Down the hall, in fact, waiting on her to join them for lunch at Riverside Lodge Retirement Community in Grand Island.
Larsen (Keller) is a 1951 graduate of Grand Island Senior High, one of the first students to study in the building at Fifth and Elm streets. The current building on College and Lafayette streets, at the site of the former Baptist College, wouldn’t be built until 1955.
New home, old friends
Larsen now calls Riverside home, and has for the last two and a half years.
“This land — Riverside land — used to be my relatives’ land,” Larsen said. “So after Riverside was first built, my relatives who owned the land lived here. So this is definitely where I wanted to go, and where my family wanted me to be.”
Karen (Mendenhall) Stobbe, class of ‘57, has called Riverside home for the last five years. And within the last few years, several others from the classes of 1951, 1952 and 1957 have also moved in.
“My husband and I did a lot of volunteer work — mostly at Tiffany Square,” said Emma (Mueller) Huebner, class of ‘52. “We knew that this would be where we would come when the time came.”
After he passed, Huebner’s children decided that living at home alone, with no support system in the form of stay-at-home neighbors, wasn’t the best option for their mother. And so she came to Riverside, where community found her.
Verna (Boltz) and Darrell Anderson were classmates of Larsen’s, and have lived at Riverside for about a year and a half.
“We graduated together, and you (Larsen) moved away,” Verna Anderson said. “It was a surprise (to see Larsen at Riverside).”
Carolyn (Sanders) Hehnke, a 1957 graduate of Grand Island Senior High, confirmed that seeing old classmates at Riverside when she moved in was a good surprise, rather than an unwelcome one.
“It’s nice, too, to visit with these two ladies,” Hehnke said, referencing Larsen and Anderson. “My sister graduated with them and so I didn’t know them because I was a lot younger, but it was nice to visit with them.”
“Now we’re back together again, and we enjoy talking to each other and remembering things and going ‘Whoa, I can’t believe that’ and just enjoying that there’s so many (people) here that remember what we went through when we were in high school together,” Larsen said.
Elaine (Keefer) Caraway, who graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic in 1957, was of a similar mind. “It was an easy decision for me to come here, because I knew them from before. We had stayed connected and would do lunch once in a while over the years, and Doris (Hehnke, née Clay) worked for the dentist that everybody went to. It was easy to stay connected.”
Meeting up with memories
Darrell and Verna Anderson have been hard at work over the years ensuring that those visits can take place even with former classmates spread across the country.
“Our class was big on class reunions,” Verna Anderson said. “The first one was a 10-year, and then we had a 20-, and 30-, and 40. We’re meeting every two years now.”
One member of the class of 1951, Jim Marsh, helps finance the semi-annual reunions from his home in Las Vegas, Nev. Anderson, for her part, enjoys the logistics of planning the get-togethers, and a familiar face joined the Andersons for at least one.
“I was chairman for the 10-year reunion,” Larsen said, “and then for the 50-year reunion, I was on the committee.”
“The ones that moved away were the best to come,” Verna Anderson said. “The local people don’t come.”
“We had probably 30 (classmates) there,” Verna Anderson said of the most recent reunion. “We had a real nice dinner, and a lot of us can’t make it — Darrell had trouble getting in (the building). Now we just go day by day.”
Many of the Grand Island Senior High reunions — for all classes — have been held at the Liederkranz on First Street. Others have been held at the Yancey when it was still a hotel, or at the Platte Deutsche. But it’s rare that two classes will have a joint reunion, even as fewer and fewer are able to attend. “We’re fading away,” Larsen lamented. “At the class reunions, and especially on the planning committee, we find out all these wonderful friends who have died. And you go back and remember them, how they were.”
“It really surprises you when you find out (about) somebody who isn’t here,” Stobbe added.
Classtimes and pastimes
It’s not just the graduation dates that connect these old friends, either. There are also shared experiences of teachers, classes and various clubs and activities.
“It’s been good for me to see Verna and Darrell,” Larsen said, “because we were in some organizations together. So it’s been good to see those two.”
Larsen was active in many groups, including the announcement committee, the yearbook committee, the Y Teens, and cheerleading, in addition to taking Latin, Spanish and geometry. “That was my line of subjects,” she said with a laugh. “And in there, I noticed it said I planned to be a nurse,” referencing her yearbook.
Larsen did pursue two years of nursing before a family emergency led to her withdrawal from the program. From there, Larsen went into the ministry.
“What was so interesting was, having to sell ads for the Islander (the student newspaper) and the yearbook, all the businesses were located downtown, so I knew all of the businessmen and people who worked for them,” Larsen said. “One of my sisters-in-law moved here from Denver; we were walking downtown and I’d say ‘Hi, so-and-so’ and call them by name, and she said ‘You know everybody, Bonnie!’”
Caraway, despite attending GICC and being involved with that school’s activities and clubs, stayed connected with her friends from junior high.
“I was a cheerleader, and I’d go to the teen dances on Friday night at the Y and stuff, so you stayed connected with the girls from Barr,” she said.
“I was (also) in Y Teens and jazz, and I bowled after school,” Doris Hehnke said. “I just remember I liked it, and I worked at the Grand Theatre for three years.”
Sadly, that job did not come with tickets, and “after that, I didn’t care to see the movies,” she admitted.
Stobbe, as a high schooler, was part of the school’s pep club — the G.I. Jets — and also bowled in the afternoons.
“I’m sitting here thinking, ‘What did I do in high school?’” she joked. “It was so long ago.”
“I enjoyed going to school and seeing all my friends and going to all the musicals they put on there, and the plays,” Larsen said. “And, of course, the sports events. Definitely that.”
That was before the gym at Grand Island Senior High could accommodate its student-athletes, and the basketball games were actually held out at the airport in one of the hangars. “The acoustics were something else,” Larsen said.
Stobbe remembered going out to the airport for games before her sophomore year, but was one of the first classes to “go to the big school. It was big to us then, but I’m sure it’s small to the kids who are there now.”
That’s so high school …
“One thing that was really fun when we were in high school, they had a fad where you wore these crinolines and you starched them — you had to starch them so they would stand out beneath the skirts — and so all these girls would walk down the hall with these big skirts sticking out with the crinoline beneath,” Carolyn Hehnke recalled.
“You would just swing and sway,” Larsen added.
“It sounds weird now,” someone else said beneath the ensuing laughter from the group.
“Being a cheerleader, we had to wear long skirts, way below to the calf, and we couldn’t do cheers where we’d do flips and we’d show our tights,” Larsen said.
Noel Lawrence, the high school principal, watched closely to “make sure that we did cheers right. The tights were the same color as our skirts — purple.”
Carolyn Hehnke shared another story about Lawrence, about her second husband and his first wife, his high school sweetheart. “He was walking down the hall with her, and he patted her on the rear end, and Noel Lawrence got mad at him and probably threw him into a locker and says, ‘You couldn’t do that!’”
Lawrence wasn’t the only school authority the group had in common, either. Teachers of all subjects stirred up memories, some good and some … less so.
“Mr. Rost was something, wasn’t he?” Larsen posed to the group.
The response came from Darrell Anderson: “He was a mean old man.”
“He pointed his finger at me, and he said, ‘If you’re half the student your brother was, we’ll get along fine.’ But my brother graduated 20 years before that,” Larsen said. “He was ancient.”
“They all were back then,” Verna Anderson said.
“I remember history class — ‘I don’t like people talking when I’m talking, so you shut up!’” Huebner recalled, imitating former instructor Lillian Conybeare.
“That’s why I didn’t take German,” Larsen added, “because I didn’t want her for a teacher. I took Latin instead.”
Considering all the options
The bigger schools in Grand Island were at times both freeing and intimidating.
“I moved from St. Edward, a town of 500-600 people, in the seventh grade, and it was a real experience to move to Grand Island,” Caraway said. “It was really different, moving.”
Senior High was huge, both in terms of the choices it offered and in terms of its class sizes compared to schools outside city limits.
“At my small-town school, we had four subjects,” Huebner said. “I had options when I came to Senior High and I couldn’t get them all in. I wanted to go back to school the next year,” but she had already accepted a stenography position and thus couldn’t return for another year of classes.
“Office machines, shorthand and typing” were all offered, and the typewriters in question were electric. Nowadays, Verna Anderson pointed out, “you can’t even buy a ribbon for a typewriter.”
But even with roughly 200 to 300 students in each class, friend groups were tight-knit, something this group of friends sees as quite the perk even now.
“It’s like a big party when you see a familiar face,” Stobbe said of old friends moving into Riverside. And she’s looking forward to welcoming even more in the coming months.
