New to the Nebraska State Fair this year are two nights of roughstock rodeo events at the Thompson Foods Outdoor Equine Arena.
The roughstock rodeo on the first two days of the fair is also the beginning of the fair’s homage to Nebraska frontier heritage and the ranching industry. Both the Thompson Foods Indoor and Outdoor Arenas will be bristling with action throughout the 11-day run.
There are three roughstock rodeo events — bareback riding, saddle bronc and bull riding. Unlike a timed rodeo event, the contestant’s score is equally dependent upon how and the animal performs.
For example, in bareback riding and bull riding, the cowboy must stay on the animal for eight seconds. If the rider touches the animal, himself or any of his equipment with his free hand, it’s a disqualification.
With saddle bronc riding, the contestant must exit the chute with spurs set above the horse’s shoulder. They must hold them there until the horse’s front feet hit the ground after the initial jump out of the chute.
Judges score the contestant’s and animal’s performance. The scores are combined to determine the contestant’s score.
Ike Sankey of Sankey Pro Rodeo of Joliet, Mont., is supplying the rodeo stock. He is also overseeing the numerous events at the Thompson Equine arena area during the fair.
Along with the three roughstock rodeo events, there is also a barrel racing event. Sankey said some of rodeo’s top specialty performers will be entertaining the crowd.
“It is a family show designed for family entertainment,” Sankey said.
Sankey started as a bareback rider in the mid-1970s. By the end of that decade, he was producing rodeo events.
Because the roughstock rodeo was outside in the Thompson Outdoor Equine Arena, the ground was wet and muddy. Sankey said the performers might not like the muddy conditions, but it is a blast for the people watching.
This is Sankey’s first time at the Nebraska State Fair.
“It’s a big fair,” he said.
And Sankey has a big task as the fair’s equine production manager.
His job is to develop events that are entertaining to the public. He came up with a full lineup for this year’s State Fair.
Last year, Sankey Pro Rodeo and Jeff Robinson Bucking Bulls were honored by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association with the 2018 Remuda Award.
The award honors the stock contractor and rodeo committee that provides the most consistent pen of bucking horses, creating the best opportunities for the contestants to score well.
Sankey is also a four-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier (1975-78) and competed in both bareback and saddle bronc riding in 1978 before becoming a stock contractor.
He was selected the PRCA stock contractor of the year in 1999 and has had three horses chosen the PRCA saddle bronc horse of the year.
Over the 11 days of the fair, there are many horse-related activities available to fairgoers. For example, they can ride a horse every day of the fair. There is also a petting area where people learn about how to saddle, feed and take care of a horse.
“That area (Thompson Equine Arenas) is a long way from the fairgrounds, and many people don’t realize there is a lot to do there,” Sankey said.
He said there are horse events every day in both arenas. Among the highlights are the Nebraska Strong Ranch Rodeo at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, and the Nebraska High School Rodeo, starting at 7:30 a.m. on Labor Day.
Sankey also has scheduled a horseback polo match at 1 p.m. today (Sunday) at the Sports Field.
Throughout the week there are various horse shows; competitions, such as reigning, penning and sorting; exhibitions, such as barrel racing; stick horse racing; Extreme Trail Riders Challenge; cowboy mounted shooters; NCHA Cutting Horse Extravaganza; carriage pleasure driving and more.
Visit www.statefair.org for more details and a full schedule of events.