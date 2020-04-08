Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that Nebraskans must remain vigilant concerning the spread of the coronavirus.
”We have to continue practicing social distancing,” Ricketts said. “We have to continue limiting our social interactions.”
He said this week the state launched its “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” campaign.
The message of the campaign is especially important during the next several weeks as the virus reaches its peak.
“We want people to really focus on limiting their social interactions,” Ricketts said. “We can’t take this for granted. We can’t be lackadaisical about this. We need to continue focusing on the social distancing guidelines, stay home when you’re sick and the other measures that have been set in place.”
As for a more severe lockdown in the Grand Island community to halt the spread of the virus, he said he will be closely looking at the data coming from Grand Island and then will use what tools are necessary to control the virus in the community and the state.
“This is one of the reasons why we have additional virus testing going on in Grand Island,” Ricketts said. ”I have been reaching out to the employers to talk to them about their plans about keeping their facilities safe and healthy. We are reaching out to the community and keep communicating with people about the importance of social distancing.”
He complimented the Grand Island schools and other leaders in the community about being proactive when it comes to halting the spread the virus and keeping people safe.
“When you look at what we are doing in Nebraska in regard to our steps to fight the virus, in many cases we have been more restrictive than other states, such as the 10-people rule applying to religious services and funerals,” Ricketts said.
Some manufacturers in Grand Island, such as the JBS packing plant, are essential to the state’s and nation’s economy, he said.
Nebraska is the nation’s leading red meat producer. In February, the state produced more than 600 million pounds of red meat. Shutting down a packing plant could create a huge economic ripple effect not only to already hurting cattle producers, but other subsidiary industries that rely on the meatpacking industry, such as the trucking industry.
Ricketts said he has talked numerous times with JBS officials about safety measures the plant is taking and he is monitoring the situation closely as a number of workers there have tested positive for the virus.
“What I emphasized when I talked to doctors in Grand Island last Sunday is that even if we had a shelter-in-place order in Grand Island, JBS would not be shut down because it is an essential industry to our nation’s food supply chain,” he said.
Another agricultural concern that has deepened as a result of the coronavirus is the problems facing the ethanol industry.
Nebraska has 25 ethanol plants that produce more than 2 billion gallons of ethanol annually. More than 40% the state’s corn crop goes to ethanol production in the state.
This year Nebraska farmers have indicated they plan to plant 10.5 million acres of corn, which has the potential of producing a corn crop of more than 1.8 billion bushels.
Ricketts said he is “very concerned about the ethanol industry.” He said it was already having a challenging time in regard to Environmental Protection Agency regulations about refinery exemptions, the glut of oil on the international markets that has been driving down prices and the fact that people are driving about 30% less because of coronavirus restrictions.
“I am very concerned that our ethanol producers have a market that they will be able to go to,” he said. “It is still too early to know what the long-term implications of that will be for the ethanol industry and corn farmers as well, because we just don’t know how long this will last and how quickly the economy will come back afterwards.”
Ricketts remains optimistic about the resilience of the American people, especially folks in Nebraska, after the coronavirus pandemic slows down and some type of normalcy returns to society.
“We illustrated that last year with the flood that was the most devastating natural disaster that we ever had in our state and how quickly people came together and really rebounded from that,” he said. “I know that Nebraskans and Americans, when they put their minds to it, can do anything they want, but it will definitely be some tough economic times because we have the uncertainty of how long this will last and how much the destruction will be. I know people want to get back to work as quickly as possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.