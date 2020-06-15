LINCOLN — Nebraska can take its next step in reopening June 22, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday.
All 93 counties will have restrictions relaxed in some capacity.
In 89 counties, bars and restaurants can serve customers at 100% of their rated occupancy, with some restrictions remaining. Child care centers can step up the numbers of children allowed per room.
Indoor gatherings, including arenas, can step up to 50% of their occupancy. Outdoor gatherings, including stadiums, can go to 75% occupancy.
In the four other counties — Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Dakota — the restrictions will be relaxed to the level where the other counties are now.
Statewide, fans will be allowed to attend youth and school games starting June 22; currently attendance is limited to household members. In addition, contact sports can begin practices and games starting July 1.
Ricketts said that Nebraska has been successful in slowing the spread of the coronavirus and that he's loosening restrictions to allow people to go back to a more normal life.
Ricketts also said he’s looking ahead to the next phase of reopening — including potentially 100% occupancy at stadiums. But he said he will determine at a later date when to implement those changes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.