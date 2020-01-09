Two Central Nebraska volunteer fire departments were honored Thursday by Gov. Pete Ricketts for their heroic efforts during the catastrophic flooding that took place along the Wood River in March and July of last year.
Ricketts visited the fire departments of Wood River and Chapman to honor the firefighters and EMTs of both departments, and to present each department with a plaque honoring them as Nebraska heroes.
The governor’s words echoed for the heroic deeds of the volunteers of both fire departments and for firefighters throughout the state when he said, “This (flooding) was something that impacted people everywhere clear across the state. What we saw were Nebraskans stepping up to meet the challenge. We saw Nebraskans’ grit, determination, resilience, resourcefulness and generosity, and it was led by our volunteer fire departments in our communities.”
Along with honoring the firefighters of Wood River and Chapman, Ricketts also honored the firefighters of Pleasanton later Thursday.
In March, and later in July, Wood River was overwhelmed by floodwaters from the Wood River that caused widespread destruction throughout the community. While Chapman was not impacted by the flooding, its volunteer firefighters were called to assist the Wood River Volunteer Fire Department during both flooding incidents.
“As we all know, in March of last year we had the most widespread and costly natural disaster in our state’s history,” Ricketts said. “It cost lives, hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to people’s homes. But what we saw through it all was that our volunteer firefighters, in many cases, were the first responders — the first line of defense.”
Ricketts said nearly one-third of the state’s 10,000 miles of roads were inundated by floodwaters and were closed in March. There were 27 bridges that were damaged or destroyed by the floodwaters. He said the last of those damaged bridges will open later this month. Eighty-four of Nebraska’s 93 counties declared natural disasters, which included more than 100 cities.
In both communities, the governor told the firefighters that they were there to “help your neighbors and provide them hope and be a source of inspiration for everybody else.”
“As we think about our flood heroes, we want to recognize our fire departments who were so vital in being that first line of defense against the flooding,” he said. “We appreciate all the work that you do.”
Ricketts said it is important to recognize the efforts of volunteer firefighters and EMTs because “we want to express our gratitude.”
In addressing the Chapman fire department volunteers, he said expressing that gratitude is important “… because we want to make sure that the selfless example that you all set by being a part of the Chapman Fire Department and the work that you did during the flooding last year is something future generations of Nebraskans will remember.”
“2019 will be known — because of the efforts of you and your counterparts across the state — as this being Nebraska’s finest hour because it demonstrates all of those great characteristics, all of those traits that we as Nebraskans share and what it means to be a Nebraskan,” Ricketts said. “That is why we are here today, to thank you for your efforts because we appreciate all that you do and all the great work that you did when Nebraska had its most widespread and costly natural disaster we ever had in our state’s history.”
In Chapman, Ricketts presented Fire Chief Francis McCulla with the plaque recognizing the service the department performed.
McCulla immediately presented the plaque to the members of the fire department, saying, “they were the ones there that night.”
The firefighters who responded to the Wood River flooding in March and July were at the ceremonies.
Tanner Maw helped lead the Chapman firefighters in helping Wood River.
“It is a huge deal,” Maw said about being honored by Ricketts and the people of Nebraska. “It is probably the biggest award that we can get coming from the governor. It is really special.”
The volunteer fire departments recognized by Ricketts Thursday continue to grow in importance as the frequency of widespread natural disasters has increased, whether assisting during catastrophic floods or devastating wildfires or storms with damaging winds.
For these volunteers, who also work their everyday jobs and have families, it is a dangerous job as on every call they never know the level of danger they will be facing and the sacrifices they will have to make.
“The feeling of the crew going down there was we really had no idea what it looked like or how it was or how bad it was,” Maw said. “It was pretty quiet going down there. Once we got down there, the town was pretty well all flooded. We saw firefighters and people with blank looks on their faces, as they had never seen anything like this in their lives.”
No matter the volunteer department, not only do they take care of their communities, but they also respond to calls for help from other communities.
“We don’t look at it as just helping our community,” Maw said. “Most of us here would help other communities any time. That is just what we are really here for.”
In Wood River, during the March flooding, more than 300 homes were flooded and the fire department helped rescue more than 80 people.
The firefighters from Wood River and Chapman also assisted in relief efforts in Alda, which also dealt with floodwaters from the Wood River.
“This is what we saw across the state — Nebraskans who stepped up to help their neighbors,” Ricketts said during his visit to Wood River. “It was that great spirit of Nebraska — that Nebraska Strong that we saw throughout this flooding that helped us get through it.”
Wood River Fire Department volunteer Jenie Maloney, in accepting the honor from Ricketts, said that it wasn’t just the fire department, “but a community effort.”
“We immediately dispersed all of our means to go out, whether it was the mayor, people we knew or others in the community to help us,” Maloney said.
She said it was not only the people of the community, but people from surrounding towns, throughout the state and across the country.
And even after the flooding, she said, volunteers worked tirelessly cleaning up the town.
Ricketts said “we want to hold you up as an example for other people.”
“For generations, people will talk about the flood of 2019,” he said. “We will use the example of your fire department and others across the state as what it means to be a Nebraskan and who we are, that we step up to serve others and help neighbors who are in trouble.”
