Another decade has come to a close
What did we call it? No one really knows.
So we say good bye to you, Twenty Teens.
Your final year left us with some odd scenes.
Getting into college was very easy
If your rich parents’ ethics are sleazy.
The heat from this scandal made you blister,
Or else think, “You’re in big trouble, mister.”
To the very top some think they reached,
Only to find themselves newly impeached.
Was that one phone call perfect? I don’t know.
But I know the meaning of quid pro quo.
A rough year for the Nebraska State Fair
Could make some think about pulling out hair.
We wish the best about the lack of money
And may next year bring skies that are sunny.
Weather is a big story each and every year,
And this one had horrible examples to fear.
Historic flooding led to many in need
And story after story of someone’s good deed.
Farther from here was Hurricane Dorian,
Which will long be remembered by historians.
It left a path of destruction in its wake
In the Bahamas, and it makes one’s heart ache.
Another Star Wars movie came out this year.
Maybe there are some opinions, I hear?
These films are spectacles, worth a looky.
If nothing else, just go enjoy the Wookie.
Husker football fans’ high expectations
Of bad seasons becoming aberrations
Didn’t occur in year two of Scott Frost.
Maybe next year fewer INTS will be tossed.
Grand Island keeps getting new places to eat.
My stomach finds this to be quite the treat.
The wide selection can be described as great,
And so can my body’s increase in weight.
Speaking of food that can make you get plump,
How about those meals hosted by Donald Trump?
Celebrations at the White House won’t lack
Style and class as long as there are Big Macs.
The older I get, the tougher it seems
To keep up with kids and their crazy memes.
When I think I understand their humor,
I get replied to with “OK, Boomer.”
The truth is out there as Mulder would know.
So off to Area 51 we did go.
Across the desert some raiders did roam.
E.T wasn’t there, he must have phoned home.
The year started with a government shutdown
So bad it made the most partisan person frown.
Agencies had “closed” signs posted on their doors
All for political points both sides hoped to score.
Once again there were so many mass shootings.
Any reasonable solutions need saluting.
We can only hope that one of these years
We won’t have breaking news that leads to tears.
A year in review would be full of lies
If it ignored the big story from Popeye’s.
Phenomenon of the year? A chicken sandwich,
Even if I’ll never understand the demand which.
What will be the next trend, what will we see?
Finally getting hoverboards is good for me.
So on to the next decade and stories of plenties.
Welcome all to the exciting Twenty Twenties!
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.