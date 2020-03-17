As more restrictions are being placed on the community, nursing facilities and retirement homes are also adapting to recommendations from retirement home organizations.
Mikayla Wingler, administrator for Tiffany Square Rehabilitation and Care facility, said they will no longer have communal dining or group activities, following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines.
“Residents have been very positive,” said Wingler. “We are still making sure they get that interaction and we are helping them FaceTime with family members if they would like to.”
Riverside Lodge Chief Operations Officer Deb Friend said that the National Center for Assisted Living sent out similar recommendations that include no communal dining and no group activities.
“We are doing room service,” said Cathy Roark, Riverside’s director for independent living. “We will deliver three meals a day to all residents.”
Friend, Roark and Melissa Miller, director of assisted living, all said residents have adapted well and are grateful for the measures the Riverside Lodge staff has taken to keep them safe.
“We’re going to try to do hallway activities,” said Roark, “like hallway sing-alongs or hallway bingo.”
She said activities like that still practice social distancing, but it also gives the residents some kind of interaction.
Along with taking the temperature of any necessary personnel that enters the building, the Riverside Lodge staff is taking the temperatures of every resident daily.
Roark said the staff is doing well with the changes and they are the ones making the difference.
“We are just going to hang in there,” she said. “We’re going to do what we need to do and make the best of every day.”
