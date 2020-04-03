CHAPMAN — After more than 30 years as a public health nurse, one Chapman resident is coming out of retirement to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mary Steiner recently signed up for the Central Nebraska Medical Reserve Corps to serve as a volunteer nurse. According to Ron Pughes, CNRC coordinator, the corps has 65 volunteers comprising clergy, physicians, Emergency Medical Services workers, physicians and nurses.
The corps covers 23 counties from Red Willow County north to Valentine, and from Gothenburg east to York.
Steiner said she served as a public health nurse for more than 30 years — six of which were spent as the emergency preparedness nurse coordinator at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.
“Right after 9/11, we put together emergency response teams to deal with acts of bioterrorism and planned how to deal with natural disasters like tornadoes and pandemics,” she said. “I received extensive training on how to develop when we do mass immunization clinics or clinics where we have to give out antibiotics in a very short period of time.”
Steiner said that while she is new to the CNRC, she is no stranger to the Nebraska reserve corps as she was part of the one in Oklahoma City.
She said that due to her background as a public health nurse, she knows how important it is to have volunteers who can be counted on to serve during a national crisis and thought her experience would be valued as a CNRC volunteer.
“It was not a hard decision,” Steiner said about joining the corps. “I think that had I not had the experience with the reserve corps that I had in Oklahoma City, it might have taken me more time in having to get more information. But I know what the medical reserve corps is.”
Pughes said the duties of the CNRC volunteers depend on what the deployment request entails. He said the requests come from either local emergency management or a local health department.
“We respond to events with mass fatalities and/or mass causalities, pandemic outbreaks — which we are in right now — and a slew of different things and other opportunities we can help the public with,” Pughes said.
Once he receives the deployment request, Pughes said he will put out a mass call to the CNRC volunteers to let them know whether the request is a single-day response, a multiple-day response or an overnight response, and what their function will be.
“Then, we would gather at a convergence point, which is typically a Walmart because we are able to their parking areas to assemble our group and buy what we need for any overnight stuff,” he said. “From there, we deploy on to wherever we have been requested and start functioning.”
Pughes said that while there are 65 CNRC volunteers, not all will necessarily deploy at one time.
“We are going to put the people who are going to be most needed in those spaces,” he said. “If a hospital was to see a sudden rise in illnesses within their own department, then we could potentially surge our groups of available folks to assist and keep the hospital running.”
Pughes said as of now the CNRC has not been deployed. Steiner said she is currently getting herself ready to be activated.
“Because I just recently moved, all of my medical equipment — my stethoscope, blood pressure cups, etc. — is in storage,” she said. “I went ahead and prepared another medical bag to take with me if I am activated. As far as putting together a to-go bag so I am ready to go, I put clothing, toiletries and those sort of things in there so I am ready to go.”
Steiner said she intends to protect herself from COVID-19 while deployed by wearing her own personal protective equipment such as an N95 respirator, a face shield and a medical jumpsuit that she will have as part of her medical bag.
Steiner said she intends to serve in the medical reserve corps for as long as there is a need for her and her services.
Pughes said the CNRC is always looking for interested volunteers who will be active and willing to serve the public. Anyone interested can register at centralnebraskamrc.com. They can also call Pughes at (402) 461-2360 to fill out a paper application and/or to get more information about the corps.
