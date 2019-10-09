The Grand Island Fire Department has announced the fall/restrictive open burn period will begin Sunday and continue through Oct. 26, with burning allowed daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Residents will need to purchase a $10 burn permit in order to participate in the open burn period. A permit can be purchased weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 25 in the Fire Administration suite at Grand Island City Hall, 100 E. First St. Residents burning without a permit will be subject to a fine.
Another permit will need to be purchased if participating in next spring’s open burn period.
No burning is allowed during times of wind speeds 15 miles per hour or greater. In addition, the Fire Department may ban open burning if weather conditions turn hot, dry and windy. Should this be the case, notification will appear at www.grand-island.com/fire, Grand Island Television Charter Communications channels 180 and 187 or analog channel 50, www.facebook.com/GI.FireDepartment, and sent out to local media entities.
The burn period is restricted to properties of owners or occupants of private one- and two-family dwellings. Commercial properties are not allowed to participate. Burns are restricted to leaves and brush indigenous to the property permitted where no nuisance or hazard is created. Examples include tree branches, tree limbs, leaves and garden waste. It is a violation of state statute to move leaves or brush to another property to burn.
Fire locations for leaf and brush piles greater than 3 feet in diameter or 2 feet in height must be at least 50 feet away from any structure or other combustible material. Fire locations for leaf and brush piles less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height must be at least 25 feet from any structure or other combustible material unless the fire is contained within an approved burning appliance or barrel that has a one-half-inch wire mesh screen covering the entire opening and such container or barrel is located not less than 15 feet from any structure or other combustible material.
Burns are not permitted in public ways, city right of way and alleys. Open fires should constantly be attended by an adult until the fire is extinguished. A water supply or other extinguishing equipment is to be readily available for use.
City Code §16-11 states further details about open burning and can be found at www.grand-island.com/citycode or residents can contact the Grand Island Fire Department at City Hall at (308) 385-5450 or any of the four fire stations. A brochure is also available online at http://grand-island.com/home/showdocument?id4664.
The city transfer station accepts leaves, tree limbs and tree branches at no cost, so the Fire Department recommends this means of yard cleanup over the use of fires.
For more information about the open burn period, call (308) 385-5444, ext. 220, or go to www.facebook.com/GI.FireDepartment.
