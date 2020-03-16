While schools are closing and more businesses are shutting their doors, locals restaurants are also responding to the COVID-19 situation.
Starbucks in Grand Island has temporarily gone to a “Grab and Go” model and has closed all lobby seating until further notice, according to Starbucks corporate website.
According to the website, Starbucks customers can still walk up to the counter and order, but their will be a modified condiments bar.
According to Runza Restaurants Facebook page, all restaurants will be moving to a drive-thru only model and will close at 9 p.m.
The McDonald’s on Second Street in Grand Island is still utilizing the lobby and drive-thru, but they are no longer serving food on plastic trays, according to Latona Pitman, the kitchen manager.
Pitman said they are now serving food in bags inside the restaurant and making sure customers have access to sanitary wipes.
“Otherwise it’s business as usual right now,” said Pitman.
Brent Lindner, who owns several restaurants in Grand Island and Hastings, including Sin City and Wave Pizza, said he has been receiving information from the National Restaurant Association and Nebraska Restaurant Association on the situation and has been monitoring it closely.
Lindner said the staff has responded well and are increasing the sanitary conditions and taking extra precautions.
Places like Chicago and California are shutting down restaurants, which Lindner knows is a possibility, but he and his staff are working to come up with solutions.
“One thing we are looking at doing is increasing home deliveries,” said Lindner. “Right now, we don’t do deliveries at Sin City, so that is one thing we are going to start doing, and we’ll deliver in Hastings.”
Lindner said the biggest issue is that servers rely on tips to make a living in the restaurant industry, so with making deliveries and having less people in the restaurant, that goes away.
“We are going to do our best to take care of our staff above and beyond if they can’t come into work,” said Lindner.
Lindner said they are asking any workers or customers that don’t feel well to stay home.
Lindner said that his staff has reacted well to the situation.
As a community, Lindner said all that can be done is that people take care of each other.
“We will get through this,” said Lindner. “Come hell or high water, we will get through this somehow.”
