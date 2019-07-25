The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from an apartment at 2508 Chanticleer St., just west of the South Locust Street Amigo’s, late Thursday afternoon.
Shift Commander Scott Kuehl said the resident put a pot on the stove at about 1 p.m. and forgot about it. Three hours later, the Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the apartment.
Kuehl said there were flames coming out of the pot when firefighters arrived on scene, but they were quickly extinguished.
There were no injuries or damage to the apartment. The pot, however, was declared a total loss.