Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) will be hosting the 2020 Third District service academy open house at 2 p.m. Tuesday. In order to ensure appropriate social distancing and limit the need for travel, the event will be held online.
This event is an opportunity for young people in Nebraska’s Third District to learn more about the U.S. service academies and other opportunities for military service. High school and college students interested in military opportunities, as well as their families, are encouraged to participate.
Students interested in attending must pre-register by calling Congressman Smith’s Grand Island office in advance at (308) 384-3900. Questions about the event can also be answer by calling this number.
Representatives from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and U.S. Coast Guard Academy, will be present to provide information and answer questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.