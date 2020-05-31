The key to the American economy is consumer spending, which makes up 70% of the nation’s economic activity. But when nearly everybody is quarantined, not a lot of money is being spent as businesses are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has been impacting the area economy now for three months, but health directives are starting to loosen and businesses are reopening, but with restrictions to help keep the spread of the virus under control.
To help businesses with the reopening process, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce has developed a toolkit to help community businesses get back to serving customers and, at the same time, do so in accordance to community health directives.
“We are all ready to return to our regular lives, but we also know the importance of ensuring that the necessary precautions are in place,” said Nikki Palmer, the chamber’s special projects coordinator. “We do not want to negate the sacrifices that have been made over the last two months.”
With that mind, Palmer said the chamber has been reviewing recovery strategies and developing suggestions for a safe return to the workforce.
She said the chamber has developed a “Back to Business Toolkit” to serve as a guide for businesses as they prepare to safely and thoughtfully reopen.
“The specific recommendations in each category support the overall goal of opening businesses in a way that protects employees and customers from exposure to COVID-19 and helps prevent the virus’s spread,” Palmer said. “More importantly, it provides your customers and employees with a sense of confidence that you and your company are aware of and adhering to best practices as it relates to transacting business during this pandemic.”
Palmer said the toolkit is based on recommendations from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
“We have adapted it to Nebraska and the current directive health measures,” she said.
She said the toolkit is written for the first phase of the reopening of businesses.
“We wanted to give businesses some things to think about such as how far away tables should be from each other or protocols for movie theaters,” Palmer said. “All of those things are in there for guidance on how the U.S. Chamber and the State of Nebraska has decided how best to negate the spread of the virus, while still opening your business.”
During the course of the pandemic, she said the chamber heard from many of its members concerning guidance on what to do when opening their businesses to the public again.
“A lot of people were curious about how to do it being safe and curious about their customers,” Palmer said. “A lot of people are concerned that people are not ready to go out in the world; so anything you can do to make people more safe in your business the better off you are to open and have people actually come in.”
The Grand Island Chamber has over 750 members. One of its services is to help businesses deal with issues on the local, regional and statewide level.
“It had definitely been difficult for our businesses,” Palmer said. “There is no way around that.”
She said chamber members have been inquiring about government programs that have been initiated by the federal and state government to help businesses during the pandemic.
“We have been putting out a lot of information out about that,” Palmer said. “We have been really trying hard to focus on the next step. What comes after all of this, how do we reopen and how do we get the community back to living normally in the best way that we can and make it that all of the work that we did isn’t in vain, such as the social distancing and the closing of the businesses, but we want to get back to business as normal. How do we do that? That is what this guide is for that step in between.”
Because the Directed Health Measures are constantly changing, Palmer said the toolkit is limited to providing guidance only. She said the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Central District Health Department have the official and up-to-date Directed Health Measures included on their websites.
“We will update this Back to Business Toolkit to reflect new DHMs as they are issued,” Palmer said.
For a look at Nebraska Directed Health Measures in Central Nebraska and by county, visit http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx
Palmer said the reopening of Grand Island will be slower because of the larger number of people who have tested positive for the virus.
“To get there, we will have to go slow,” she said. “If we were to open up everything now then we might set ourselves back and those big events and important things might not end up happening if we don’t.”
Palmer said a recent survey in Nebraska indicated that 87% of businesses in the state were impacted negatively by the virus.
“It is just not one segment of businesses, but a lot of our small businesses,” she said.
She said the toolkit is meant to provide discussions within a business and serve as a guideline.
“Obviously, specific circumstances will warrant your specific course of action,” Palmer said.
She said the toolkit is just guidance and that businesses should always look to the directive health measures about current protocols in reopening their businesses back up for the public and for making a specific plan for their business.
The Back to Business Toolkit can be found at https://www.gichamber.com/covid-19-resources.
