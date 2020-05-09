Jamie Roesler didn’t feel the Monday blues when she returned to work this week.
Jenna Palu won’t feel them when she returns to work this coming Monday.
For owners and employees of salons and barbershops that have been allowed to reopen under new directed health measures (DHMs) in some areas of the state, reopening the doors can be a huge relief.
The simple economic fact for business owners is that if the doors are shut, no income comes in. But the bills don’t stop arriving.
That was the stark reality for owners of salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors after DHMs required that they shut their doors when the COVID-19 pandemic started to hit the state.
Salons, barbershops,
tattoo parlors
“It’s difficult when you are self-employed to get unemployment (benefits),” said Roesler, the owner of Red Carpet Salon in St. Paul. “I never put in for unemployment, and I suppose if I did Nebraska is very far behind in paying out benefits. I was nervous at first.”
For Palu, the owner of J Salon and Boutique in Loup City, the current tough economic times hit doubly hard for her household.
“It’s been hard as an owner to be closed when that’s my only income,” she said. “And my husband is a farmer, and the prices are not where he needs them to be. It’s difficult to draw unemployment when you are self-employed.”
New DHMs took effect Monday in some health districts across the state that haven’t been hit as hard by COVID-19. That included the Loup Basin Public Health Department’s district, which is made up of Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler counties.
Roesler was more than ready to get back to work when she could reopen Monday.
“It was tough to be closed for five or six weeks,” she said. “The first three weeks, I enjoyed being home with my kids and not having to worry about possibly infecting them.
“But the last two weeks I was ready to work again.”
Their customers
The excitement of reopening the doors from the owners may be exceeded by that of their customers.
After reopening on Monday, Red Carpet Salon was booked up by Tuesday through May 20. And that is with Roesler putting in 11-hour work days from 8:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Palu is holding off reopening J Salon and Boutique for an extra week until this upcoming Monday for one main reason — the requirement in the DHM that employees and customers all wear masks.
“I put up a sign so that my customers know they have to bring their own mask,” Palu said. “I wish that I could afford to provide them for everyone, but after being closed for this long, I can’t. Some customers have been upset by this, but I think most of them understand.”
Reopening the doors will lead to a mix of emotions.
“I’m very excited but I’m also nervous,” Palu said. “It’s been a while since I’ve worked, so it’s almost like I’m stepping on the floor on the first day of school. You hope that you didn’t forget everything.”
As of Friday morning, the Loup Basin Public Health Department reported 60 positive tests for COVID-19. There were 33 cases in Custer County (including all four deaths in the district), 22 in Howard, two each in Sherman and Greeley counties and one in Valley.
Roesler said the coronavirus pandemic is a concern among her customers, especially older ones, but her industry already did everything it could to keep customers healthy and safe prior to COVID-19 becoming a threat.
“You don’t need to be afraid,” she said. “We’re educated about how to sterilize. I and other stylists in our industry always use normal infection control measures. It’s safer than going into your normal big-box store.”
Both Roesler and Palu said that the wearing of masks is the one major adjustment that was required by the new DHM. Both owners are also making sure that there is a 15-minute break between the end of one appointment and the start of the next to make sure that there is time to sterilize and keep customers from coming into contact with each other.
Palu said COVID-19 isn’t a huge concern right now around Loup City with only one case there, and that was from someone who had traveled. But she understands the need for regulations to make sure that continues to be the case.
“I think they waited a little too long to allow us to reopen, but with COVID you have to worry about everybody’s safety,” she said.
Being able to get your hair cut or styled can provide a little bit of relief in these difficult, stressful times.
“I think it can help everyone’s sanity,” said Palu, who is already booked up for the next three weeks. “You are forced to sit at home, and you have three inches of gray regrowth. I have farmers who can’t stand to have their hair touch their ears.”
Restaurants and eateries
The new DHM also had an impact on the restaurant industry, even though those businesses weren’t forced to close their doors.
After being required to provide pick-up, curbside or delivery services only, restaurants in some health districts such as the Loup Basin were able to reopen their doors on Monday for dine-in customers.
That came with regulations that restricted restaurants to no more than 50% of capacity at any time, a limit of six individuals per dining party and a minimum of 6 feet of distance between those parties.
Cody Schmick, one of the owners of Kinkaider, said being able to allow dine-in customers at the original Broken Bow location is a boost during a tough economic time for the industry.
“It can only help us,” Schmick said. “We’ve been doing OK with deliveries and curbside. We’re one of the few restaurant groups in the state that didn’t have to close the doors to any of our locations (Broken Bow, Grand Island and Lincoln). We haven’t had to lay off any full-time workers, and we expect to have 95% of our part-time workers back. Being able to have dine-in customers can only help us try to do that.”
Customers wary, patient
Kinkaider reopened its doors to dine-in customers Monday.
“People are still cautious about going out,” Schmick said. “But there are people who do want to go out and do something while staying safe. I feel like we’ve set things up to make sure that things are safe for both our employees and our customers.”
It took a couple of days of planning and rearranging to make sure that Kinkaider was set up to meet and even surpass the DHM regulations.
Schmick said customers have been understanding about the requirements, which include that they order food and can’t come in just to enjoy a beer because bars are still closed through at least May 31.
Being part of a small community has helped during the pandemic, he said. The Custer Economic Development Corp. had a gift card promotion: If someone bought a $50 gift card to a business, they received a bonus $25 gift card.
“We sold out of ours in a day and the program sold out in two days,” Schmick said. “The program brought $300,000 into the community.
“Everybody talks about times when people need to stick together. This is one of those times.”
