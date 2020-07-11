CAIRO — Centura Public Schools will be able to add an additional preschool section this fall thanks to a classroom renovation currently underway.
Superintendent Ryan Ruhl said that last school year, Centura turned away about 10 potential preschool students due to reaching maximum enrollment.
“With kids who are wanting to start preschool at age 3, if you turn kids away, then there is an opportunity for parents to take their kids somewhere else and maybe they like that better,” he said.
“We won’t get them back as Centura kids. I do not want to lose any Centura kids.”
Ruhl said the district decided to renovate one of its former kindergarten classrooms into a preschool classroom to allow it to have two preschool classrooms and three sections — two in the morning and one in the afternoon. The two classrooms will allow Centura to have about 50 preschool students.
“We are going to add another section of preschool so we do not turn kids away,” he said. “We will have three sections now and they filled up fast. Right now, we are not turning anybody away, but all three sections are full.”
Centura will watch its preschool enrollment numbers this school year, Ruhl said, and do some surveying. If the numbers grow, the district may consider adding yet another additional preschool section next year.
Ruhl said the renovated classroom will have a new closet, toilet, sink and door installed.
He said when construction started in June, the district “got everything out of there” and tore out the closet that was in the classroom.
Ruhl said the new preschool classroom will allow Centura to do more one-on-one sessions with students if needed. He added it also will allow for access to the preschool playground area. Centura is required by the state to have a separate playground area for its preschool students.
The estimated total cost of the preschool renovation project with supplies is $20,000 to $25,000. It is expected to be completed by the start of the school year on Aug. 19.
In addition to the preschool classroom renovation, Ruhl said Centura also plans to update its restrooms in its commons area, right next to its concession stand, that are used during all school activities.
The estimated total cost of the restrooms renovation is estimated between $30,000 and $45,000. This project is expected to start next school year.
As part of Go Big Give last Tuesday, the Centura Educational Foundation agreed to match $10,000 if $10,000 was raised for the projects. The foundation raised $22,169 during Go Big Give.
Ruhl said the easiest way to donate to the projects now is to contact the Centura Educational Foundation at 308-750-1816.
