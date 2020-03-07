Regenerative agriculture is a practice that rebuilds soil organic matter and restores degraded soil biodiversity that results in both carbon sequester and improved water cycle.

Common Ground, an AmeriCorps program of the Nebraska Conservation Education Fund, will sponsor a discussion on the topic from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave.

Guest speaker Graham Christensen from GC Resolve will speak about regenerative agriculture and lead a discussion on it’s importance.

Christensen will also be talking about the work he does for GC Resolve, a Nebraska based environmental consulting company that focuses on grassroots community development, mobilization and education.

He is also leading RegeNErate Nebraska, a movement to inspire farmers to use regenerative practices on their farms rather than traditional techniques.

For more information, email either egarcia@conserve.org or kkreienkamp@neconserve.org

