Regenerative agriculture is a practice that rebuilds soil organic matter and restores degraded soil biodiversity that results in both carbon sequester and improved water cycle.
Common Ground, an AmeriCorps program of the Nebraska Conservation Education Fund, will sponsor a discussion on the topic from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave.
Guest speaker Graham Christensen from GC Resolve will speak about regenerative agriculture and lead a discussion on it’s importance.
Christensen will also be talking about the work he does for GC Resolve, a Nebraska based environmental consulting company that focuses on grassroots community development, mobilization and education.
He is also leading RegeNErate Nebraska, a movement to inspire farmers to use regenerative practices on their farms rather than traditional techniques.
For more information, email either egarcia@conserve.org or kkreienkamp@neconserve.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.