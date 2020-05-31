After setting records in red meat production, the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically slowed production down in an effort to protect workers from the virus.
Many communities with large packing houses, such as Grand Island, where the JBS beef slaughter facility employs more than 3,000 people, have seen spikes in people who have tested positive for the virus. As an essential industry, the government has directed packing plants to stay open, as many closed temporarily to clean their facilities and to set up proper health directives to protect their workers.
The slow down in the plants have also created bottlenecks in the supply chain as many producers had animals ready for slaughter, but could not deliver them because of either the plants being closed temporarily or large number of workers staying home because of the virus.
Nationwide, the USDA said the commercial red meat production totaled 3.86 billion pounds in April, down 15 percent from the 4.55 billion pounds produced in April 2019.
In Nebraska, commercial red meat slaughter was 548.7 million pounds in April compared to 665 million pounds in April 2019.
Beef production, nationwide, at 1.82 billion pounds, was 20 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.24 million head, down 21 percent from April 2019. The average live weight was up 24 pounds from the previous year, at 1,353 pounds.
Cattle slaughter in Nebraska was 470,500 head compared to 620,400 head in April 2019. Average live weight was 1,214 pounds in April 2020 compared to 1,335 pounds during the same time period last year. Total weight was 671,6 million pounds in April vs. 854.8 million pounds in April 2019.
Pork production, nationwide, totaled 2.03 billion pounds, down 10 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 9.41 million head, down 11 percent from April 2019. The average live weight was up 2 pounds from the previous year, at 289 pounds.
In Nebraska, hog slaughter during April was 627,200 head compared to 661,800 head the previous year in April. Live weight in April was 287 pounds compared to 288 pounds in April 2019. Total weight was 180.9 million pounds in April compared to 189.8 million pounds last year in April.
Lamb and mutton production, at 11.1 million pounds, was down 27 percent from April 2019. Sheep slaughter totaled 180,900 head, 23 percent below last year. The average live weight was 123 pounds, down 6 pounds from April a year ago.
The USDA reported that January to April 2020 commercial red meat production was 18.3 billion pounds, up 2 percent from 2019. Accumulated beef production was up 1 percent from last year, veal was down 10 percent, pork was up 4 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 12 percent.
Earlier this week, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the availability of $100 million for livestock producers under the Nebraska Coronavirus Relief Fund Program.
Under the new program, beef, pork, poultry, dairy, and sheep/goat producers with between 1 and 10 employees are eligible for a $12,000 grant from the state.
Funding for this program comes from the state-administered Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), created by Congress through the CARES Act with the intent to provide direct relief to states and local governments.
Nebraska’s total share of CRF funds is $1.25 billion.
Ken Herz, Nebraska Cattlemen president, thanked Ricketts for recognizing the extreme economic hardship that livestock producers have weathered over the past months.
“Severe market deterioration’s coinciding with historic high beef prices for consumers and low cattle prices for producers have ravaged Nebraska’s top industry,” Herz said. “Smaller operations, in particular, are having an impossible time managing the per head losses stemming from this major market upheaval. Today’s announcement will help get direct relief out to those producers who have been lost in the gap.”
Steve Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau president, said Ricketts’ actions provided much needed assistance to state’s livestock producers. “Since the COVID-19 outbreak, prices paid to farmers for virtually all commodities have experienced double digit decreases, with those who produce livestock experiencing some of the greatest declines,” Nelson said.
He said cattle producers have watched prices fall by as much as 25%, while state pork producers have seen prices drop by more than 50%.
“Allowing Nebraska livestock producers to access assistance through the newly announced stabilization grants funded through the CARES Act is welcomed and an important step to help farm and ranch families protect our nation’s food production capacity,” Nelson said.
