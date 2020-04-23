A temporary shortage of blood that occurred when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Nebraska has been alleviated thanks to a response from donors.
But with safety precautions in place to protect both donors and workers, the American Red Cross reminds people that blood donations continue to be needed.
One obstacle the Red Cross is facing when it comes to blood donations is losing many of its normal sites that host drives.
“We had several blood drives canceled, and so donations were way down,” said Josh Murray, the Red Cross’ regional communications director for Nebraska and southwest Iowa. “Schools, churches and other businesses that host drives are closed. So that limited some of our options.”
However, a serious shortage of blood was averted.
“We got the word out that we desperately needed donations, and there was a pretty good response,” Murray said. “We’re in a pretty good spot right now.
“What really is concerning now is how things are moving forward. Will we be able to keep the supply where it needs to be?”
Murray said the struggle to hold enough blood drives to keep the supply at a needed level is statewide. While areas like Grand Island have been hit hardest by COVID-19, the closing of schools and churches has occurred across Nebraska. That has caused a shortage of drives even in areas that haven’t seen large numbers of people infected.
The response to the need of blood has been statewide.
“We’ve had a pretty good response,” Murray said. “We put out the urgent call, and people want to help out. They want to do something good. We’re thankful for what people have done.”
To make sure Red Cross workers and blood donors stay safe, numerous steps have been put into place to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.
“We want to make sure that we take the highest safety precautions,” Murray said. “When there are blood donations, there is close contact. But we’re taking every precaution to protect our staff and donors.”
Red Cross workers and donors wear masks. Donors are spaced farther apart than in the past, and appointments are also spaced farther apart so that a large number of people aren’t in a building at any given time.
“If people don’t feel safe, they won’t go,” Murray said. “We’re following the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and FDA (Food and Drug Administration) guidelines, and both of them have said that blood donation is safe. In many cases, we’re exceeding their guidelines.”
As a respiratory illness, COVID-19 hasn’t led to a direct need for blood. Murray said overall demand in Nebraska is actually down from normal levels at this time of year.
“Part of that is that elective surgeries have been canceled,” he said. “The governor (Pete Ricketts) has said that those might start again in the next few weeks or month, so that will increase the demand (for blood).
“After that, it will be summer and hopefully people will be able to travel. But that will mean that there are more accidents and trips to the (emergency room), so the need for donors will increase.”
Murray encourages anyone wishing to donate blood to schedule an appointment through redcrossblood.org. With the need to make sure that donors are spaced apart enough to remain safe, walk-ins are discouraged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.