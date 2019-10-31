Record low temperatures were recorded in many areas of Nebraska in the early hours Thursday as bitterly cold air dropped the thermometer to the single digits and low teens.
Nebraska’s low was recorded in Alliance where the temperature reached zero. For Grand Island, the low was 13, which was one degree above the community’s previous low temperature. Hastings did have a record low of 12 degrees, which was 3 degrees lower than its previous record set in 1993.
The National Weather Service in Hastings had low temperatures for the following communities: Aurora, 15; Kearney, 9; Ord, 8; Greeley, 7; Loup City, 8; Osceola, 13; and Ravenna, 6.
The cold weather early Thursday morning followed a snowy day for the area as 1 to 3 inches of snow fell throughout much of south central Nebraska. The snow created slick conditions. The Grand Island Police reported about a dozen accidents that were weather-related Wednesday.
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on Wednesday issued safety reminders about winter driving after a trooper was struck by a vehicle while assisting a motorist this week in Omaha.
According to NSP, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday, the trooper responded to a vehicle parked on the shoulder at the junction of I-80 and I-680 in Omaha. While outside his cruiser and assisting the driver of a Chevrolet Impala, a Chrysler Sebring lost control in the snowy conditions.
The trooper was able to leap onto the hood of the Sebring to avoid being struck head-on. The Sebring also struck the Impala. Immediately after the crash, the trooper returned to assisting the driver of the Impala, who was then transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The trooper completed his work on scene and was then transported by another trooper to Bergan Mercy, where he was treated for a minor leg injury.
NSP issues the following safety reminders for winter driving conditions:
— Slow down. Never drive faster than conditions allow.
— Turn off cruise control in wet or snowy conditions.
— Move over when you see emergency vehicles or tow operators working.
— Know before you go. Check Nebraska 511 for the latest road conditions.
— Give yourself extra time to reach your destination.
— Have a winter survival kit in your vehicle.
— Always wear your seat belt and obey traffic safety laws.
As Grand Islanders woke to cold temperatures Thursday, it was sunny and the high was expected to reach the mid-40s. But winds from the west to southwest at between 5 to 10 mph made it cold for tricker-or-treaters on Halloween. The warmer weather continued into the night as the low was expected to be 14 degrees higher than the previous night's low.
The weather service said that for Friday, there’s a chance of flurries before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 2 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
It will be colder on Friday night with a low around 23 and northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Better weather conditions were to prevail for the weekend with Saturday’s high near 48 with a low of 27. Sunday will be warmer with a high of 55 and low of 33.
The beginning of the work week on Monday will start out with a high of near 51 degrees. But that evening, the weather service said there a 20 percent chance of snow after 2 p.m. The low is expected to be around 26.
There is a 20 percent chance of snow Tuesday, though the high is expected to be near 42 with a low of 25.
October in Grand Island ended on a cold note as daily average temperatures for the last five days of the month averaged 18 degrees below the 30 year average. Overall, Grand Island was about 5 degrees below the average day temperature for October. Precipitation-wise, Grand Island recorded 1.35 inches, which was .47 of an inch below the 30 year average.
