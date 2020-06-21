Grand Island’s hot start to June persisted through the weekend with an average temperature of 77.9 degrees for the month.
Forecaster Mike Moritz, of the National Weather Service office in Hastings, said 1933 was the hottest June, when the average temperature was 80.8 degrees.
Severe weather also continued to impact the area. Moritz said a severe thunderstorm warning issued Sunday evening resulted in a storm clipping the northwest corner of Hall County.
The weather is predicted to remain cool for the beginning of the week, but temperatures will climb back up into the high 80s and low 90s by the start of the weekend.
Thunderstorms are in the forecast, on and off, through Saturday, according the weather service.
The recording-setting heat set the stage for numerous thunderstorms during the month.
When looking for potential thunderstorms, Moritz said, meteorologists will examine radar, consult weather reports from out stations and look at data from around the state to see whether conditions are right for severe weather.
Conditions include instability, moisture and a lifting force.
Lifting forces, caused by high temperatures, are often the triggers for thunderstorms. Because of the high average temperature, the potential for a lifting force has been present for most of June.
The second condition, moisture, is met by moist, warm air masses moving north from the Gulf of Mexico.
According to the weather service, instability — the third condition — occurs three ways. One of them, latent instability, is increased by warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico.
All three conditions being met does not mean a thunderstorm is imminent, but it prompts the weather service to analyze the situation and determine whether a warning is necessary for the area.
In addition to analyzing the current conditions, meteorologists will look for any ulterior conditions that may strengthen or weaken the potential for severe weather.
“All of our meteorologists are trained to use the reports to see if storms will strengthen or diminish,” Moritz said. “We also use storm structure reports and information from storm chasers to figure out what will happen with a storm.”
Conditions that strengthen a storm are increased instability, moisture or frontal movement.
Drier air masses, lower regional temperatures and cloud cover weaken chances for severe weather.
However, in Nebraska, June is traditionally an active month for severe weather, and Moritz said people should stay aware.
“Severe weather is a way of life for people on the Plains,” Moritz said. “People are fairly in tune to the weather, but we want people to be safe.”
For more information on thunderstorms and severe weather safety, visit weather.gov/safety/thunderstorm.
