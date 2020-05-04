In March, Nebraska and the rest of the country came to grips with the spread of the coronavirus. But, at the same time, packing houses were running at full speed. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said March was a record month in the U.S. for red meat production and beef and pork slaughter.
The USDA reported that commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 5 billion pounds in March, up 13% from the 4.43 billion pounds produced in March 2019.
In March, the number of people tested positive for coronavirus began to increase and public health directives were issued, stressing social distancing. Packing plants were deemed as essential businesses and remained open.
Packing plants soon began to become hot spots for the spread of the virus. In April, the spread increased in communities with packing plants, such as Grand Island and Lexington. Plant officials worked closely with public officials to implement safe practices for employees. In Grand Island, the JBS beef packing plant is the community’s biggest employer with more than 3,500 workers, along with hundreds of other jobs for businesses that work directly with the plant, such as the trucking industry.
With thousands of packing house workers testing positive for the virus and more than several dozen deaths reported, communities were pressuring processing plants to close to protect their workers and the public. Deemed an essential business, which gave it a priority over health directives, President Donald Trump ordered packing plants remain open through the pandemic as news stories reported hog producers in Nebraska and other states forced to euthanize hogs because of a reduction in pork processing capacity due to COVID-19 and the high volume of hogs that were ready for slaughter.
Last year, Nebraska pork producers marketed 8.8 million head of hogs for a value of $873 million.
Beef producers are also feeling the pinch. In Nebraska, last year cattle producers marketed 9 billion pounds of beef for a value of $10.56 billion.
“While there are currently no widespread shortages of beef, we are seeing supply chain disruptions because of plant closures and reductions in the processing speed at many, if not most, beef processing plants in the United States,” said National Cattlemen and Beef Association CEO Colin Woodall.
Woodall said NCBA “understands and appreciates the difficulties facing processing plant workers during this crisis”.
“Processing plant employees play a role that is critical to the security of this nation and America’s cattle producers offer their sincere gratitude for the work they are doing to keep food shortages from compounding the complex issues we’re facing,” he said.
And the record production of red meat in March underlines the critical role packing plant employees play in feeding consumers.
In Nebraska, March commercial red meat production was 709.4 million pounds, an increase from 607.1 million pounds in February and 623.1 million pounds in March 2019.
Nebraska was second in the nation in commercial red meat production behind Iowa, which produced 806.1 million pounds of red meat as pork packing plants in that state slaughtered 3.629 million head at a live weight of 1.07 billion pounds.
Pork slaughter in Nebraska was 724,000 head, up from 655,000 head from March 2019,
Nationwide, in March, pork production totaled 2.57 billion pounds, up 12% from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.9 million head, up 11% from March 2019. The average live weight was up 1 pound from the previous year, at 288 pounds, which was the same as Nebraska’s.
Nationwide, beef production, at 2.41 billion pounds, was 14% above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.92 million head, up 10% from March 2019. The average live weight was up 29 pounds from the previous year, at 1,368 pounds.
Nebraska leads the nation in cattle slaughter with 623,400 head during March, which was up from the previous year’s 569,1000. The live weight was 900 million pounds with the average weight of 1,445 pounds this year.
Nationwide, lamb and mutton production, at 12.2 million pounds, was down 6% from March 2019. Sheep slaughter totaled 187,500 head, 2% below last year. The average live weight was 131 pounds, down 6 pounds from March a year ago.
The USDA reported that from January to March commercial red meat production was 14.4 billion pounds, up 8% from 2019. Accumulated beef production was up 8% from last year, veal was down 6%, pork was up 9% from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 5%.
Coming into 2020, Nebraska animal slaughter industry was part of a record year of commercial red meat production across the country. According to the USDA, Nebraska placed second in commercial red meat production behind Iowa in 2019. Nebraska produced 8.289 billion pounds compared to 8.106 billion pounds in 2018. Iowa had 8.624 billion pounds in red meat production.
Last year, Nebraska packing plants processed 7,660 million head of cattle, compared to 7,452 million head in 2018. That 2019 total represented 10.727 billion pounds in 2019 compared to 10.483 billion pounds in 2018. Average liveweight 2019 was 1401 lbs compared to 1,408 pounds in 2018.
Nebraska hog packing plants slaughtered 8.012 million head in 2019 compared to 7.873 million head in 2018. Last year that represented 176.6 million pounds, with the average live weight at 284 pounds.
The USDA also reported that last year, total production of cattle, calves, hogs and pigs for the U.S. totaled 85.3 billion pounds, up 1% from 2018. Production decreased 2% for cattle and calves but increased 5% for hogs and pigs.
Total 2019 cash receipts from marketings of meat animals increased slightly to $88.3 billion. Cattle and calves accounted for 75% of the total, and hogs and pigs accounted for 25%.
