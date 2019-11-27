A record snowfall Tuesday left many schools and businesses closed and caused traffic delays for motorists.

According to the National Weather Service-Hastings, Grand Island received 8.2 inches of snow Tuesday. This was a record for Nov. 26, with the previous record of 4.9 inches set in 1978.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the city of Grand Island Public Works Department said that its streets division started to plow residential areas around midnight and would continue to plow “until all areas are completed.” It added the salt trucks were out at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The city’s snow emergency ended at noon Wednesday.

Northwest Public Schools and Central Community College both canceled classes again Wednesday. Grand Island Public Schools was already scheduled to not have school Wednesday.

Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said that as of Wednesday morning, “there is not a whole lot going on.” He said the department did not get calls on a lot of accidents, but did respond to a number of motorist assist calls.

“I think the saving grace is that so many businesses and all the schools closed early and kept people off the streets,” Duering said. “That was probably the only thing that kept us from being buried in accidents and motorist assists. We still had our fair share, but not near as many as if everybody would have stayed running business as usual.”

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a series of tweets that Interstate 80 between Kearney and York was closed as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, but was reopened by 1 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Nebraska 511, as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, most roads in and around Grand Island were completely covered in snow and/or ice.

In a tweet sent at 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Police Department said the eastbound lane of the Second Street overpass was closed in the right lane after a semi got stuck. Duering said the closing did not last long.

At 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, he said, three cars got stuck at the bottom of the Eddy Street underpass. The snow was either too deep or the road was so slick that cars could not drive back up the underpass.

“I think the streets division did a pretty good job of keeping the streets and thoroughfares open. But it is still pretty slick out there,” Duering said. “I know they (streets division) were really good about getting on the overpasses early. But at some point in time when it is coming down heavy, there is not a whole lot they can do.”

In its detailed forecast, the weather service said winds could gust as high as 20 mph Wednesday, with winds calming down after midnight. Duering urged drivers to use caution as they drive Wednesday afternoon as this “is one of the busiest travel times of the year” and because the winds could create hazardous road conditions.

On Thursday, the weather service forecast calls for snow mixed with freezing drizzle, with it becoming entirely freezing drizzle after 3 p.m. The weather service forecasts new ice accumulation of less than .1 inch and new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Friday’s forecast calls for a 70% chance of precipitation with 0.35 inches to 1.25 inches of additional snow accumulation possible by Friday evening.

Duering said the Police Department is running extra seat belt enforcement this Thanksgiving weekend thanks to a grant, so he urged people to use their seat belts. He also urged people to be mindful of the road conditions, the temperatures and to give themselves time and distance when traveling to and from their destinations.

