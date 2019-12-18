Organizers of the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education recall effort picked up petitions Tuesday, according to Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet.
“The recall petition process is a little different than other petition efforts currently underway in Nebraska,” Overstreet said. “The biggest difference for a recall petition is that signers must be a registered voter in the district prior to signing.”
Initiative petition drives, such as petitions underway for expanded gambling in Nebraska and property tax relief, require that signers become a registered voter before the petition is submitted for verification, not at the time of signing.
“Signature dates on the recall petition will be checked against voter registration dates, so please get registered before you sign if you want your signature to count,” Overstreet said.
Other requirements on the petition are that circulators be volunteers at least 18 years of age, that the circulators witness each signature and that each signer be read a statement of the object of the petition, the name of the office holder to be recalled, a defense statement from the office holder and the name of the principal circulator.
The recall petition effort was filed in the Hall County Election Office Nov. 26 and seeks to unseat Northwest board members Dan Leiser and Robin Schutt. Principal circulator Abby Thomas has until Jan. 15, 2020, to gather 352 valid signatures from registered Northwest district voters in Hall, Howard and Merrick counties.
If enough valid signatures are gathered, the matter could be placed before voters either at a special election to be held March 10, 2020, or on the May 12, 2020, primary election ballot. The election date will be determined by the length of time the recall process takes and a final decision to be made by the Northwest School Board. The cost of a recall election is borne by the political subdivision, Overstreet said.
Affidavits for removal of a name on a petition will also be on file in the Hall County Election Office during the petition circulation period. Such affidavits need to be filed with the office prior to the petitions being turned in.
