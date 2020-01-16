Grand Island Northwest High School
(Independent/Barrett Stinson)

A recall effort against two Northwest Public Schools Board of Education members has failed.

Abby Thomas, a member of the Save Chapman Committee and a district parent, filed official paperwork with Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet’s office on Nov. 26 to recall Northwest board members Dan Leiser and Robin Schutt. Thomas had to file paperwork in Hall County because Northwest is headquartered there.

Thomas and the committee said the effort failed due to a lack of signatures needed to move forward with the recall. Thomas needed 352 signatures by Wednesday for the effort to move forward.

In a statement provided to The Independent, Schutt said she is happy the “nonsensical recall issue” has failed.

“It generated a lot of unnecessary hype and in the end it had no results,” she said. “I look forward to serving the remainder of my term. It’s time to move onward and upward. Northwest Public Schools is a great school (district) and I’m glad the district patrons could see this recall had no real basis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

