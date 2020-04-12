OMAHA — The Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund has announced its final disbursement of flood recovery grants awarded to long-term recovery groups and organizations in Nebraska and western Iowa.
The Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund was established in partnership between First National Bank of Omaha and the Nebraska Community Foundation in response to the devastating floods that impacted Nebraska and western Iowa in the spring and summer of 2019. In total, the fund raised enough to award $830,000 in grants to flood-impacted communities.
FNBO contributed $100,000 to establish the Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund and matched an additional $150,000 in donations from individuals, families and corporations across the United States. All of the donations have been directed to supporting the long-term recovery of flood-impacted communities that received FEMA Individual Assistance designations.
“When a disaster of this magnitudes strikes, it takes everyone working together to help recover and rebuild from the damages,” said Alec Gorynski, FNBO vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy. “Because of the generosity of those who donated to the Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund, hundreds of families are returning to the comfort of their own homes and moving forward in their everyday lives.”
The fund began distributing grants in December 2019. As of March 31, all of the grants have been awarded. They were distributed in three categories:
-- $630,000 in Housing Rebuilding Assistance and New Housing Construction grants were awarded to organizations that provide housing-related individual assistance support to repair and/or rebuild homes that were damaged as a result of the floods. Among the grants were awards to the Heartland Disaster Recovery Group in Hall County; the Kearney Area Disaster Recovery Group including Amherst, Elm Creek, Gibbon, Kearney, Odessa, Pleasanton, Ravenna and Shelton; and the Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership in the Sargent area.
-- $175,000 in Flood Mitigation Assistance, which is a requirement for homeowners within a flood plain to make necessary repairs to their flood-damaged homes, for Dodge County and Pierce County. Money from the fund will help offset the homeowner’s 25% contribution that is required in order to repair homes and/or mitigate against future flooding. Funding was awarded to the following organizations in Nebraska:
-- $25,000 toward the establishment of the Midwest Housing Resource Network, a statewide disaster resiliency network that was developed in response to the 2019 flooding to assist communities with identifying and addressing disaster-related housing needs and helping developers utilize funding sources effectively. Funding was provided to Midwest Housing Development Fund, and pooled with funding from other sources to fully establish this network to benefit residents across Nebraska.
