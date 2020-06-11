The coronavirus pandemic forced people to self-isolate in their homes across the country and leave only when necessary.
But, what happens when you need to buy a home?
With the outbreak of COVID-19, Realtors in the Grand Island area faced numerous obstacles and an uncertain future.
“It has been a very challenging year,” said Lisa Heineman, Realtor at New View Real Estate. “This year has brought up every challenge in real estate all at once.”
“My biggest obstacle is how to deal with people on a face-to-face basis,” said Curt Ratliff, Realtor at Nebraska Estate Homes.
Ratliff said Nebraska Estate Homes only allows two people into a home during a showing.
“We allow them as much time as they need in the house,” Ratliff said. “We have disinfectants at the door and we ask that they wear masks.”
Heineman said New View also asks prospective buyers to wear masks and gloves or keep hands sanitized while viewing the home.
Ratliff said Nebraska Estate Homes asks prospective buyers to obtain a preapproval letter from their banks prior to being shown a house. However, Ratliff said the preapproval letter helps the Realtors find the right home for a buyer.
“It is good for agents to know what the person can afford,” Ratliff said. “It allows us to show them homes they can actually afford.”
Heineman said prospective buyers are asked to be pre-qualified by New View as well.
Another major aspect of real estate affected by the pandemic is open houses. Nebraska Estate Homes has canceled open houses for the near future.
Ratliff said, when open houses resume, they will be conducted differently.
“The days of eight to 10 people in a house for an open house are not coming back any time soon,” Ratliff said.
Regardless of the pandemic, Ratliff said he was still encountering a healthy housing market in Grand Island, which he attributed to a previous scarcity of available homes.
“I have been able to list and sell four homes,” Ratliff said. “Buyers have been happy with prices and for the most part people have been careful setting prices.”
The housing market has also been healthy, almost better than normal, Heineman said.
“People still need to move,” Heineman said. “The demand for homes has increased. It is a good market for sellers, but, at the same time, it is a good time for buyers because of the lower interest rates on mortgages.”
Nebraska Estate Homes encountered a unique set of challenges in addition to those facing Realtors as a result of owning 161 rental properties.
Ratliff said many tenants pay rent in person via a drop slot in the door, but the biggest problem is fulfilling maintenance requests.
“We will have the person come down to the office to figure out what they need.” Ratliff said. “We have masks for ourselves and for them when they come down. We have our maintenance people wear masks.”
Bethany Guzinski, president of the Grand Island Board of Realtors, said the organization encouraged its members to practice CDC-recommended guidelines. The organization has also told its members to make their safety and that of their clients a priority.
“The real estate market is truly in unchartered waters right now,” Guzinski said. “The current global pandemic and its effects on the real estate market is a very unique situation that cannot be accurately compared to any event in recent memory.”
The organization has also indefinitely postponed its monthly membership meetings, group continuing education, social events and fundraisers for nonprofits. The Grand Island Board of Realtors Board of Directors has suspended all physical meetings since February.
Guzinski said fear of prospective buyers, potential job loss and a general fear of an unknown future have been common topics of conversation among real estate agents
“As Realtors we spend a lot of our time helping our clients through emotionally turbulent events in their lives,” Guzinski said. “We have relied upon those skills heavily during this pandemic.”
Each Realtor said the real estate industry was facing an unprecedented time, and safety was of the utmost importance.
