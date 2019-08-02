Agents from one of Grand Island’s top real estate brokerages, Real Estate Group of Grand Island (REG), have joined Woods Bros Realty. They officially became part of Wood Bros Realty on Thursday.
Wood Bros, a full-service brokerage that has served the Grand Island area for more than 130 years, is led by managing broker Max Bachman. He said Wood Bros is “well positioned for expansion and growth in the Grand Island and Central Nebraska markets.”
“We couldn’t be more excited to add these incredible professionals to our team,” Bachman said. “Woods Bros Realty, a community focused brand with unlimited potential, has given us the ability to expedite our growth and the growth of our associates’ business.”
Bachman said they have recently partnered with local developers that will bring 180 affordable new construction units to Grand Island and 40 more in Lexington with the first units to be completed by the end of this year.
“I’ve been thrilled to see our community and our company continue to grow,” Bachman said.
He said that new technology and systems provided by Woods Bros will allow the brokerage and agents to give an even higher level of support to clients while “the firm becomes even more desirable than ever for leading professionals to join the Woods Bros family.”
“Great people love working with us because our culture is about teamwork, success, client experience, community and fun,” he said.
Agents from the Real Estate Group — Sharon Boyd, Sara Gomez, Cheryl Nietfeldt, Amanda North and Ann Ottman — joined the Woods Bros family on Thursday.
REG’s broker, Mary Harder, will stay with REG to finalize current REG business and then will also join the Woods Bros family.
Woods Bros Realty, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, has been around since 1889. Wood Bros Realty is part of the HomeServices of Nebraska Network with nearly 400 licensed agents and seven sales offices servicing Grand Island, Lincoln and surrounding areas.
Wood Bros Realty is located at 819 Diers Ave. Their office number is (308) 398-6600. Visit their website at www.grandisland.woodsbros.com