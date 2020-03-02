GRAND ISLAND – Former Grand Island State Senator Ray Aguilar filed today to represent Grand Island in the Nebraska Legislature.
“I’m running to represent the people of Grand Island and put my experience to work for the hard-working families, small businesses and seniors of our community.
I want to be part of the solution fix our broken property tax system and deliver meaningful property tax relief, while controlling state spending, strengthening education for our children and increasing government accountability and transparency.
I’m proud of my record as your former State Senator. I worked hard to improve Grand Island, our County and State by partnering with local and state officials to pass legislation creating the central Nebraska drug court and the child advocacy center, which helps some of the smallest victims of abuse.
I supported and voted for the largest tax cut in our State’s history, helped seniors by expanding the Senior Companion Program to help them stay in their own homes longer, worked with law enforcement to move pseudoephedrine behind the counter, reducing the number of methamphetamine labs in our state, worked with local officials to make Grand Island safer with the building of a new jail and improving our city’s infrastructure. I’m most proud of my work and to bring the Nebraska State Fair to Grand Island.
It was an honor to serve the people of Grand Island as their State Senator for almost 10 years and I’m proud of my record of public service making life better for our community and our state. I look forward to opportunity to do so again.” Aguilar stated.
Senator Aguilar served from 1999 to 2008 and is a registered Republican. Ray has been married to his wife Susan for 46 years and has nine children.
