A member of the Save Chapman School Committee and a frequent speaker at Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meetings has filed for a seat on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education.
Randy Stueven, 61, who resides at 4305 Blauvelt Road, filed Tuesday to run for a Ward A seat on the board, challenging incumbent GIPS board member Terry Brown and challenger Kelly Markham.
Stueven said the main reason he is running for the GIPS board is because he wants to see Northwest High School turned into a neighborhood school that is under GIPS’ control. If elected, he said he would put forth a plan that would sell Northwest High School to GIPS. He guessed the cost would be around $40 million.
“We (GIPS) would give them (Northwest) a substantial amount of money to go out and build a school beyond our (GIPS’) area and our influence and have their school district,” Stueven said. “If they built their own school, they could close all these other schools and have that. If they do not want to do that, then maybe it makes sense to actually have negotiations where we just take that district over.”
Stueven’s plan would also set GIPS school boundaries so that anyone who lives west of Webb Road or Highway 281 would attend Northwest High School, while those east of there would continue to attend Grand Island Senior High. He added Westridge Middle School would continue to serve as the middle school for that side of town, with students from there attending Northwest after middle school.
With Grand Island being a growing metropolitan area, Stueven said GIPS will need a new high school within five years. He said if GIPS buys Northwest High School, it would give them a much more affordable high school and would give Northwest money to build a school to meet its needs in its district area.
Why does Northwest matter to GIPS? Stueven said the western edge of the GIPS district is “really being served by Northwest” with approximately 1,000 option students from GIPS attending Northwest High School. He said that anyone who represents Ward A on the GIPS board needs to recognize this fact.
Stueven said he is supportive of the academies model currently in place at GISH.
“When I served on committees for Northwest, I encouraged them to get more involved with community colleges because I felt there were a lot of kids who weren’t suited for a four-year college that we were leaving behind,” he said. “I really like that GIPS has made it so we can expose the kids to that.”
One problem Stueven said he has with the academies is that it leaves traditional education behind. He said some kids do better in a traditional education setting and that his plan would maintain that at Northwest High School.
Stueven said one thing he would like to see with the academies is for GIPS to put more emphasis on agriculture and introduce an FFA program.
“I really want GIPS to focus a little more on agriculture because I really think that is important to the city kids, too,” he said. “I think it is important for them to be able to do a little horticulture, getting involved with growing their food and knowing what goes into it. Metropolitan areas always seem to lose that and I do not want GIPS to lose that. We are agriculture-friendly county and I want agriculture to be taught in all of our school systems.”
If elected to the GIPS board, Stueven said he will come with knowledge on planning and zoning issues, the Open Meetings Law and how public meetings should be properly conducted. He added he has no problem with doing research on topics and is not afraid to ask tough questions.
“I am not afraid to bring forward new ideas of how we need to extend our education and how we need to be responsible to our taxpayers. I am not scared to take on the tough issues,” Stueven said. “I have arranged meetings with state senators, school boards and have had public forums come forward to discuss education. Education has been important to me for a lot of years. I’ve spent a lot of time trying to save Chapman School and trying to help the Northwest district survive.”
Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said, with three candidates filing for the Ward A seat on the GIPS board, the race will be on the May 12 primary ballot for voters in that ward. She said the top two vote-getters will advance to Nov. 3 general election where voters will choose one candidate to represent Ward A.
Additional challengers have until March 2 to file for the Ward A seat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.