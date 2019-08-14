When disaster strikes or grief envelops or someone just needs to be cheered up, one Grand Island group swoops in to save the day.
These heroes don’t wear capes, but they do have paws.
They also need the support of the community to keep the program going, so on Wednesday, Lebensraum Assisted Living hosted a fundraiser, Raise the Woof, to help the program’s puppy training program.
Lutheran Church Charities has a comfort dog program in which they train golden retrievers to go out and comfort the community, according to Teri Joachim, handler for Eddie the comfort dog.
Eddie is a popular guest around Grand Island, visiting local businesses, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, including Lebensraum Assisted Living.
Megan Corona, co-owner of Lebensraum, said that Eddie visits a couple times a month and is great with the residents, so they wanted to give back to the program.
Residents made dog treats, volunteers pitched in to help serve hot dogs and local businesses donated gift baskets for a silent auction so Lebensraum could raise money that would benefit the LCC K9 Comfort Dog Training Program, Corona said.
Co-owner Deb Halm said this is the first fundraiser the center has done with just its building. They wanted to support the comfort dog program because of how much their residents love Eddie.
“I think it’s a wonderful ministry and outreach,” Halm said. “I certainly see how my residents light up when they see him (Eddie), so I can only imagine what it does for others with heartache and situations.”
Although Eddie could not be at the fundraiser Wednesday because he is in El Paso, Texas, this week, three puppies in training were present to put smiles on the faces of those in attendance.
The three 5-month-old pups are sisters Claudia, Eden and Keren.
As soon as the dogs entered the room, residents, kids and others attending the fundraiser were drawn to the golden retrievers, who love to be petted.
Joachim said that the money raised will go to provide food and veterinary care for the puppies in training.
“We just got these dogs when they were 8 weeks old. We got them in May,” Joachim said. “They require food and vet care and training facilities and just the general upkeep and maintenance of taking care of a dog.”
She said the general care of the dogs is where the bulk of the money will go because the trainers and handlers are all volunteers.
When Joachim found out that Lebensraum wanted to have a fundraiser for the program, she was honored.
“I was really excited. It’s really nice that they would step up and do something like this,” she said. “Lebensraum is one of the places we visit and residents love when he (Eddie) visits, so it’s really an honor that they would want to step up and do this for us.”