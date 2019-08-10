Lebensraum Assisted Living in Grand Island will host a “Raise the Woof” fundraiser for the local K9 Comfort Dog Charity. All proceeds will benefit the puppy training program, transportation costs, kennels, grooming, food and other pet supplies.
The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Lebensraum Assisted Living at 118 Ingalls St. (one block west of Blaine Street on West Division Street).
The event will include lunch, bake sale, silent auction baskets, mystery jars, and home-made dog treats. The cost for lunch will be $6 and includes a hot dog, cookie, chips, drink, carrots and celery, and a popcorn bar.
The K9 Comfort Dog Charity ministry trains and sends golden retrievers to schools, nursing homes, prisons and shut-ins. Additionally, the dogs are sent to areas affected by tornadoes, hurricanes, fires and mass shootings. The dog teams are dispatched locally and nationally to bring comfort and compassion.