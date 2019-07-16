Through rain and mud, the show must go on.
That is how McKenna Ortgiesen from Buffalo County managed to get a purple ribbon during Tuesday’s western horsemanship contest at the Nebraska 4-H Horse Expo at Fonner Park.
Tuesday morning’s rain delayed the 8:30 a.m. western horsemanship trials and the 8:45 a.m. hunt seat equitation trials by 90 minutes. Despite the delay, competitors from both events shared the Thompson inside arena for warm-ups.
The Senior hunt seat equitation competitors started their trials inside the arena while the Senior western horsemanship competitors sloshed to the outside arena for their trials. The judge for the western horsemanship contest, Ashley Hansen, apologized to the competitors for the sloppy arena but reminded them to focus on their accuracy and position for the contest.
Ortgiesen was in the first group of the Senior western horsemanship with her horse Zipped in Chrome and said she was “glad that we had a good pattern since it’s really sloppy out.”
She has been riding horses since she was 6 years old and has competed in the State 4-H Horse Expo for almost five years. This is her first year competing in the Senior Division at the age of 15 and she had already qualified for finals in the hunter under saddle contest with her horse Zippers Mojo.
“I haven’t had a lot of time practicing this year, so it’s good,” Ortgiesen said. “We’ll see if we make it to horsemanship finals.”
Waiting during the Senior hunt seat equitation delay, Aubrey Hayes from Lancaster County said she felt nervous about the contest because this is her last year competing at the state horse show. Hayes has qualified for this competition six times and competed in both the Junior and Senior divisions.
“I’ve done showmanship and English mostly as a Junior. Now that I’m a Senior, I basically show in everything — western, English, speed and minis,” Hayes said. “It’s very diverse.”
She said she has been riding for almost eight years and believes a person with a good attitude and a lot of practice can qualify for advanced competitions. She spends most of her days out in her barn riding her horses and continuing to perfect her skills.
Even though it takes a lot of work, “hard work pays off,” Hayes said.
“I am very nervous because I feel like I need to do a good job, but I just want good rides,” she said. “I want my horses to have fun, be chill, be relaxed and I want to have fun. That’s all that matters.”
Hayes is enrolled at Southeast Community College and plans to study nursing.
Competing for a third time in the Junior Division, Bailey Boitnott from Otoe County said it feels good to be competing at state again and she hopes to get purple ribbons for each event. She started competing at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the Junior hunter under saddle contest and waited for the delayed Junior hunt seat equitation.
Boitnott said the trick to competing well is to “just train every day.” She is competing with her horse Obies Skip Jack and she said the amount of training depends on Jack’s attitude when they practice.
“You work harder if he doesn’t work hard, so if he does well he is done early,” Wendy Boitnott, Bailey’s mom said.
Despite the sense of competition, she said this event makes it for good family time.
“Learning to compete and learning to accept — doing your best in whatever that is at the end of the day; building up on it,” Wendy Boitnott said. “That’s what I think is important to learn from these situations.”
On the other hand, Kaitlyn Byerly from Knox County has only been riding horses for approximately three years and has qualified for state two years in a row. As she was warming up for the Junior western horsemanship contest, her mom, Glenda Byerly, shared a bit about her daughter’s new hobby.
“This is the start of Kaitlyn’s third year riding a horse,” Byerly said. “I’m super proud of her overcoming the adversity and just saying, ‘I can do it. I’m going to do it.’”
She said Kaitlyn received a white ribbon during last year’s state competition and she has qualified for finals this year.
Byerly said she was a former 4-H horse show competitor and seeing her daughter compete is a “walk down memory lane.”
After buying a horse for herself, she said, Kaitlyn started showing interest in riding and now has proven to be an efficient rider. Kaitlyn practices four hours daily with her mom’s guidance and with the guidance of a personal trainer in Norfolk.
“It’s really cool to see the work ethic these kids have,” Byerly said.