Way-finding signs installed in the Railside business area in downtown Grand Island will be unveiled at 1:30 p.m. Friday near the Railside Plaza.
These eight-foot-tall totems include a street map, landmarks and historical information in both English and Spanish. There are four of them strategically placed throughout Railside to help pedestrians navigate the area.
The signs were a Grow Grand Island project funded through an AARP Community Challenge Grant. For the grant project, Grow Grand Island partnered with the Railside Business Improvement District to advance its branding strategy with way-finding signs.
The AARP Challenge Grant provided $10,000 toward the project. Pinnacle Bank also contributed financially to the project.
Local and state representatives from AARP will be at the ribbon cutting, as well as representatives from Grow Grand Island, the Railside Business Improvement District and Pinnacle Bank. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
The AARP Community Challenge grant program is part of the nationwide AARP Livable Communities initiative that helps communities become great places to live for residents of all ages and abilities. Grant applications are approved in June and projects must be completed by November.
