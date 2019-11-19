Kindergartners at 1-R School were able to learn more about agriculture during a trip to Raising Nebraska at the Nebraska State Fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon.
Twenty students in Tammy Chohon’s kindergarten class went on the field trip. This was the first time the 1-R kindergarten class has taken a trip to Raising Nebraska.
Chohon said she wanted to do this particular field trip for a number of reasons.
“First of all, it is local,” she said. “Two, it just gives the students a hands-on learning (experience) of farming. You cannot just go out to a farmer’s field and go stand next to the pivot or climb in a farmer’s tractor and see how it looks, like they can here.”
Chohon said that in her classroom, the kindergartners learned about farming through their reading curriculum, which talks about farming.
“It taught the students about the animals and the crops on the farm,” she said. “It also taught them how the products from the farm get to the market and then to their kitchen table.”
The field trip expanded upon the kindergartners’ classroom learning. Sarah Polak, experience coordinator at Raising Nebraska, said she told the students about how agriculture affects their everyday lives.
“What we really want the students to learn with this particular lesson is that agriculture is everywhere around them, from when they get up in the morning and have their cereal and milk to when they go to bed at night with their blankets and sheets,” Polak said.
As part of their field trip Tuesday, she had the kindergartners complete a worksheet that matched products to their sources from the farm. She told the kids that perfume comes from flowers, while products such as cereal and tortillas come from wheat.
After hearing a presentation from Polak, the kindergartners were able to “learn through play” as they explored the exhibits in Raising Nebraska.
“The kids were very excited to learn about a farm,” Chohon said. “I told them they would get to see the real-life pivot. They were excited about measuring themselves against the (combine) tires to see how tall they were next to them. As a teacher, I just get that joy that they are excited about learning and they get to be hands-on and touch that stuff. They get to touch that and experience it, instead of just hearing me talk about it. It will stick with them better.”
Chohon said it is important for kindergartners — and all students — to learn about agriculture due to its importance in the state.
She said some of her students come from agricultural backgrounds, but many of them live in Grand Island, so they are not as familiar with agriculture.
“So they have maybe a baseline knowledge of farming,” she said. “They know about cows, horses or sheep on the farm, but they do not necessarily know why we have them or why we grow corn and fields of wheat.”
Chohon said with the students who come from agricultural backgrounds, they also learned more about agriculture on the field trip. She hopes it piques the interest of her students to learn more about the topic and to explore it as a career in the future.
Polak echoed Chohon’s comments.
“I think it is very important for kids to learn where their food comes from,” she said. “The earlier we can get them started on that, hopefully the more appreciation they have as they continue to grow.”
Chohon said the hope is to make Raising Nebraska an annual school field trip for 1-R kindergartners.
