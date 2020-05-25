PALMER — Although Palmer held its Memorial Day service online only this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was one public ceremony conducted Monday afternoon.
Gene Rice of St. Paul received a Quilt of Valor Monday in Palmer for his service to his country. The quilt was presented by Linda Kanter, who made the quilt, and Palmer American Legion Post 120 Commander Rick Harrahill during a small ceremony at the Veterans Park in downtown Palmer.
Harrahil said Rice’s name was suggested by former post commander Ron Kunze as a candidate for the honor.
“I didn’t know much about Gene’s background. When I tried to speak to Gene’s family about it, they knew he was awarded a Purple Heart for being wounded in combat and he has a Bronze Star also, which I found out today is for valor,” Harrahill said.
According to the Quilts of Valor website, quilts made by the Quilts of Valor Foundation’s member volunteers are awarded to U.S. military service members and veterans who have been touched by war. A Quilt of Valor is a lifetime award.
Rice’s military journey started Aug. 14, 1968, as he volunteered to serve his country in the United States Army during wartime.
He went to Fort Lewis for basic training, then came home for a few days before being sent to Vietnam on Dec. 26, 1968.
Rice, who is very humble about his contributions, did share a little information with the nine people present at the quilt presentation.
“March 22 of 1969, I was wounded in a firefight,” he said. “There were only five of us wounded.”
Rice said he also got to serve a little time in Hawaii before discharged in August of 1970.
He was born and raised in Palmer and even though he now lives in St. Paul, he chose to have the quilt presented to him by the Palmer American Legion because he is a member of that club.
Those who visit Palmer’s Veterans Park will see Rice’s name on the service wall honoring area heroes, right next to many of his relatives’ names.
Kanter said she was honored to make the quilt and present it to Rice.
“The quilt is an expression of gratitude and to thank and comfort you,” she said Monday afternoon.
Marilyn Schmaljohn helped Kanter present the quilt.
“It means people care,” said Rice upon receiving his quilt. “When we came home from the service, we were very unpopular, even in the little town of Palmer. It’s taken a lot of years, but this means a lot and I appreciate it.”
Although it was a rainy overcast day Monday, he said the weather seemed to fit the situation.
“We had a ton of days like this in Vietnam,” Rice said.
