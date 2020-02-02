By Robert Pore
A successful exhibit at the Stuhr Museum came to an end Sunday with Carol Elmore presenting a quilt dating workshop at the museum.
According to Robb Nelson, a museum curator, “The Fabric of Community” exhibit, which ran at Stuhr from Jan. 11 until Sunday, was part of a statewide exhibit known as Fiber Fest. The exhibit highlighted numerous textiles including quilts, blankets, flags, pennants and clothing.
Nelson said each of the exhibits demonstrated a unique aspect of civic, community and social life during the 19th and early 20th century in Hall County.
One of the exhibits, for example, was a Swedish Red Silk Quilt from the early 19th century.
The quilt has a unique family history as Charles Shieldstrom and his wife, Christine Nertzel, and their first seven children brought the quilt with them in 1861 when they immigrated to the United States from Sweden.
The family’s journey took them from Sweden to Canada to Maine. On their way to Washington State, they became stranded in Merrick County, where they eventually settled in Palmer.
The Swedish Red Silk Quilt is an example of a precious family heirloom that has been handed down through the family for many generations. Sometimes a family member inherits a quilt or they purchase one at a flea market or antique store. If a person is curious or has incomplete information about the quilt’s origin, that is where Elmore’s skills come in.
She is a quilt detective in many ways.
During her three-hour workshop, Elmore, who lives in Manhattan, Kan., and is a librarian for Kansas State University, discussed how to determine the date of a quilt by using examples of quilts and fabrics from her own collection. She also illustrated time periods, techniques and fabrics used in the making of older quilts.
People attending the workshop brought either a quilt, quilt tops, blocks or other quilted items for Elmore to date.
“I wanted to share some of my knowledge about quilts and help people identify the dates of their quilts,” Elmore said.
She said most quilts are not dated or signed. While someone can get a little information from family history “that sometimes gets disconnected as the history sometimes doesn’t go with the quilts.”
Elmore said a quilt’s origin can be identified sometimes by the fabric it is made from or how it is stitched.
“I have studied quilts for a number of years and I can identify many quilts pretty closely,” she said.
In past eras where today’s abundance was absence, Elmore said many women saved scraps for fabric or clothing. Those scraps were sometimes incorporated into quilts.
“Sometimes there is an overlap, but you can usually get cues from the quilts themselves,” Elmore said. “The only way you know for sure is if it has a birth certificate, like a date on the quilt. Sometimes people put dates on a quilt after the fact.”
She said sometimes that can be a deception as she has seen quilts that were sabotaged by someone because they didn’t want a certain family member to have it.
Quilting has been in Elmore’s family for generations. Growing up, she made quilts with her mother.
“That is how I got into dating quilts,” she said. Elmore is an American Quilter’s Society Certified Appraiser.
Being a quilt detective has brought Elmore many interesting cases over the years.
“A man brought a quilt to me once,” she said. “He told me he didn’t think the quilt was much, but it turned out to be a beautiful quilt from the 1860s. He thought it was recently made. I find all kinds of things from the humble to the ornate.”
Elmore said if someone has a quilt they need more information about, going to a place like Stuhr Museum, is a good first start if there isn’t a family member who can share information. Also, going to the library to research quilts can provide answers to questions as there are many books by quilt historians that are illustrated with many examples of quilts over the ages.
“I just tell people to take care of their quilts, bring them out to look at and share them with other people,” she said. “Keep making new quilts, but make sure you date and sign them.”
