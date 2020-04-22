State Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island has asked Gov. Pete Ricketts to consider issuing either a statewide stay-at-home order or at least issue one for the Grand Island area.
In a phone interview Tuesday, Quick said that he sent a letter April 6 to the governor, urging him to issue one of these orders. The senator announced on his Facebook page Monday evening that he had sent the letter.
Toward the end of March, he said, he started hearing from constituents who were concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in the Grand Island community.
“Then, it was someone worried about the workers at the JBS plant and what was happening there,” Quick said. “The Department of Labor had someone go talk to JBS and reach out to them. On April 1, I got a phone call from someone who was a family member of someone who worked at JBS.”
He said that with essential employers at places such as JBS, workers may have gone to work without personal protective equipment due to measures not being in place at the time to provide it. With people not wearing PPE or practicing social distancing, workers continued to go to work and spread the coronavirus to the community.
“I am not putting any or all of the fault on our packing plant, but I think in those situations, people are working on lines really close together,” Quick said. “The social distancing might be a little harder to do in a packing plant setting, but we have to do a better job at trying to do those types of things.
“Had we done them earlier, I don’t think we would have what we have going on now.”
Quick said he reached out to the union that represents packing plant workers and to the Heartland Workers center to ensure that workers at JBS and other facilities were being looked out for and their rights were being protected.
To combat the spread of COVID-19 in its facility, JBS has installed sanitizing stations and has placed Plexiglas dividers in its cafeteria. It also checks the temperatures of workers upon their arrival at work.
Quick said he has been part of a number of community meetings where he heard about what is happening with the increase in COVID-19 cases. He has also been in contact with Teresa Anderson, director of the Central District Health Department, and Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele about the coronavirus.
“I know they are supportive of having a stay-at-home order, or at least a shelter-in-place for Grand Island at the very least, and statewide if the governor so chooses to do that,” he said. “The stay-at-home letter that I issued was in support of the Central District Health Department and the mayor of Grand Island.”
At a press conference Tuesday in Lincoln, Ricketts said he will “always consider” what tools the state has at its disposal.
However, he said, the state is managing the COVID-19 pandemic without a statewide stay-at-home order.
“If you look at this statewide, we are managing this,” Ricketts said. “Our health care system is not overwhelmed and, in regards to Grand Island, we are managing that as well.”
He said the state needs to do a better job in reaching out to communities where English is not the first language of residents and provide information to them on how to stop the spread of COVID-19. A Spanish broadcast Tuesday night is one way the state is working to accomplish this goal.
Ricketts said having people comply with social distancing guidelines is the way to stop the spread of COVID-19 because other states that have issued shelter-in-place orders, such as Colorado, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, have meatpacking facilities and continue to have an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“A shelter-in-place does not make you immune to these sort of things,” he said. “The whole goal is to get people to do the compliance nonpharmaceutical intervention and that is what makes a difference. That is what we are going to continue to focus on to be able to do a better job.”
At a press briefing Monday morning, Steele said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, commented that Nebraska’s plan is “functionally equivalent” to a stay-at-home order and that Ricketts is “well aware of Grand Island’s struggle with COVID-19.”
The mayor said he and Anderson will speak with the governor again Friday.
Steele said that he drove around the city this past weekend and the people he saw were practicing social distancing and wearing face masks. He encourages people to wear face masks, especially when they enter a grocery store or other business.
Anderson said the situation CDHD is in right now is that people think staying home is optional.
“I think there are a lot of folks who are staying home and protecting themselves and their families,” she said. “But there are others who do not understand how critical it is for them to be home or maybe they are just not getting the message because we are not reaching them with the proper education.”
Anderson said CDHD has been working to provide more educational information on COVID-19 to people and to get more information in Spanish out to the public.
“What we are trying to do this week is to expand our ability to reach out to folks where English may be their second language,” she said. “What we are trying to do is reach them in their own language because it seems to be richer and more meaningful. It tends to work better.”
Anderson said CDHD will release data at a press briefing Thursday that shows how COVID-19 has spread in the district over the past few weeks. The data will address how the virus spread from the beginning and will give a week-by-week recap of the spread.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.