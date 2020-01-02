State Sen. Dan Quick Thursday filed for re-election to his seat in the Nebraska Legislature. He represents District 35, which includes a large portion of the city of Grand Island.

“I’ve been truly honored to serve the people of Grand Island and Nebraska in the Legislature,” Quick said. “My office has worked hard for my constituents, and to support working families across the state to build a better future for themselves, their kids and their grandkids. I’m running to continue that work.

“Since announcing my re-election, I’m humbled by the amount of support I’ve received,” Quick said. “Our team has been working hard to talk to voters, raise money, and explain my positive vision to make Nebraska a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

