With ag land evaluations going down to help rural residents, Hall County Commissioner Gary Quandt doesn’t want to see a tax shift that would hurt the businesses and residents of Grand Island, Cairo and Wood River.
Quandt pointed out at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting that times are tough because of the coronavirus.
“We’ve got people out there who are unemployed right now. We’ve got businesses that are closed,” he said.
If you travel down Third and Fourth streets and by the malls, you’ll see the closed businesses, Quandt said. “Some of them aren’t going to come back. And we could be looking at bankruptcies,” he said.
He knows a couple who lives on 14th Street. The man lost his part-time job, and his regular job is down to 32 hours a week. They can’t make their house payment this month, he said at the meeting, which was held via Zoom.
He would like to see action taken so that valuations are not raised in communities and business districts.
Quandt doesn’t blame County Assessor Kristi Wold, who is doing her job, Quandt said in an interview.
The valuations were set in January. But things changed in March.
County budgets will be set in 90 days, and Quandt would like to see action taken before then. “We’ve got to start trying to figure out how we’re going to fix this mess,” he said.
He would like to see the county commissioners work with the City Council and school board.
They must also contact the governor and state senators.
“The federal government is helping our businesses. The state is helping our businesses. And to turn around and have Hall County raise their valuations and make them pay more taxes don’t make a whole lot of sense,” he said in an interview.
Commissioner Jane Richardson pointed out at the meeting that many benefits are available for small businesses.
Quandt said small business loans have all been used up. A $1,200 check is a help but not a fix for people who are unemployed and for businesses that are closed, he said.
Also at the meeting, the board considered whether to continue a lawn mowing agreement for the grounds around the county administration building and the courthouse. The total cost for the 26-week season is about $5,000, said Building and Grounds Department Director Loren “Doone” Humphrey.
Humphrey said county employees could handle the work if the board decided not to continue the agreement. But if so, he would like to buy a $500 walk-behind mower to handle some hilly areas.
Humphrey said his department has already been cut quite a bit.
Butch Hurst and Richardson were in favor of keeping the agreement in place.
Quandt, though, brought up the possibility that employees might have to be laid off. He and Dick Hartman said a new mower is not needed.
If you save $5,000 in enough places, it adds up to a lot of money, Hartman said. Besides, he’s never seen anybody on a riding mower “that was overworked,” he said. He wished he had a riding mower growing up on the farm, he said.
The board voted to have county employees do the mowing.
Chairman Pam Lancaster reported on some of the actions that have been taken the past two weeks.
The clerk’’s office is not issuing marriage licenses, except in emergency situations, for the rest of April and possibly longer. Driver’s testing has been temporarily shut down. Having people come from other parts of the state, where their own testing stations had been closed, was “putting our people under more duress,” Lancaster said.
In the administration building, the family restroom on the first floor is the only bathroom open to the public.
Glass has been inserted at the counters of county offices at a cost of $1,500. The panes are spaced a foot and a half apart to allow for communication.
The supervisors ratified those actions.
The board talked about whether it should continue to meet. Richardson said the group should keep having meetings. Since county employees are coming to work every day, the commissioners shouldn’t get paid if they stop meeting, Richardson said.
Hartman said that he’s continuing to work even without meetings. He drives the roads in the area he represents two or three times a week. Richardson said she didn’t mean to imply that the commissioners aren’t working.
The board voted to allow Lancaster to make emergency decisions involving COVID-19.
In addition, the panel authorized Lancaster to sign a $16,000 contract with Myers Heating and Air Conditioning for HVAC replacement at the Hall County Highway Department.
Richardson expressed the hope that the county will continue to look at other property.
But Hartman said he’s not interested in other buildings. “One of these days we’ve got to forget about spending damn money,” he said.
Lancaster reported jail population numbers she’d received from Hall County Corrections Director Todd Bahensky.
Currently, there are 187 people in Hall County Jail. In addition to 94 local people, the figure consists of 53 from ICE, 37 from the U.S. Marshal’s office and three from Adams County.
Bahensky told Lancaster that those lower numbers make things more manageable at the jail. As of now, no inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Also at the meeting, the board approved a software contract with Karpel for the county attorney’s office.
