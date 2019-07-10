Q4A Cause: Rockin’ Rib Revival kicks off Friday for the public to enjoy a weekend of barbecue, music and kind acts.
Brent Lindner, founder and coordinator of Q4A Cause, worked with local organizations to develop this three-day festival where each day is specifically for an area cause, such as the Children’s Museum in Grand Island, Grand Island Public Schools’ Food for Thought program, Hope Harbor, Hear Grand Island and victims of Kearney’s recent floods.
Lindner said he originally planned to have Q4A Cause downtown, but many organizations, including the Hall County Fair, Fonner Park, the Grand Island Community Foundation, Grand Island Tourism, Hear Grand Island, Tally Creative and Nebraska Pork Producers, came together to sponsor it, developing the event into a community partnership.
“It has really grown into something where everyone has jumped on board,” he said. “We are super excited.”
Throughout the three days, Q4A Cause will feature four local and regional barbecue vendors: Colorado Smokin’ Butts BBQ Sauce Co., Score One Smokin’, Mulberry BBQ and Johnson’s Barbeque. Music will be provided by different bands each day. For Friday, Featherfoot Charlie, Briner and The Midnight Devils will be performing. Saturday will feature Upset, Radiant Bones, The Hangin’ Cowboys, Miss Taken, Y2K (2000 tribute band) and Sebastian Lane Band. Sunday will include music from Divine Beats: How Music Moves the Soul in Good and Bad Times, Schocke and The Bottle Tops.
Beverages will be served at drink stations and a beer garden sponsored by Hear Grand Island.
Q4A Cause will take off at 5 p.m. Friday, continuing until 11 with barbecue, music and beer/root beer floats from Prairie Pride Brewing Co. and Grand Island Children Museum. All of the proceeds will go toward the effort of bringing a children’s museum to Grand Island.
Continuing into Saturday, Q4A Cause will provide barbecue and music with some sweet treats. Hope Harbor and Grand Island Public Schools’ Food for Thought program will collaborate and have an all-day bake sale from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The bake sale items will include cookies, cakes, bars and pies.
Community members should donate bake sale items by 4 p.m. Friday at Hope Harbor’s Service Center located at 615 W. First St. All of the proceeds from the bake sale will go toward Hope Harbor and Food for Thought.
In addition to the bake sale, Lindner is asking community members to bring bags or boxes of cereal to donate for Food for Thought’s backpack program.
Q4A Cause will complete its weekend on Sunday with a 10-10:45 a.m. spiritual service that will focus on the theme of how music has lifted people through good and bad times. The service will be led by four local leaders: Mark Means, Daniel D. Naranjo, Adam Snoberger and Adam Armstrong. Music will be provided by Armstrong’s group, Unforsaken Allies. Lindner will be the emcee for the service.
After the service, barbecue and music will continue until 3 p.m. Lindner said donations will be accepted to help flood victims in Kearney.
“We ask that people will donate some much needed money for Kearney’s flood relief,” he said.
Lindner said that gently-used instrument donations will also be accepted for Hear Grand Island’s upcoming instrument library. This library is meant to help students interested in music. Hear Grand Island will collaborate with schools in the area to start a music fraternity through which teachers can award instrument scholarships to deserving students.
He said this inaugural event is expected to draw 12,000 to 15,000 people, and he hopes people can come out to join the fun and help the community.